Skip to main content
'Ross Stewart is 100% committed to Sunderland,' says Kristjaan Speakman

'Ross Stewart is 100% committed to Sunderland,' says Kristjaan Speakman

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has asked Sunderland supporters to trust the club to tie down Ross Stewart to a new deal.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Ross Stewart is ‘100% committed to Sunderland’ and his performances prove it.

Stewart has just entered the final 18 months of he deal with Sunderland, and negotiations to extend it have dragged on with no resolution yet in sight.

However, speaking to the club’s official YouTube channel, Speakman has asked supporters to trust them to get the deal done.

“Firstly it's important to say we're really dedicated and been proactive trying to get Ross to sign a new contract.

“Everyone here is geared up to make that happen and we feel that's the right outcome. Certainly, if you look on the pitch his performances and desire to get back from injury show he's 100% committed to Sunderland.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“So, at the present time, that's where the negotiations sit. I don't think that should be anything that should worry supporters.

“I'd like to think that our track record since we've been at the club has been something that the fans can trust.

“At the present time we've got talented players who are contracted for a substantial period of time which fully protects the club.

“There are one or two players who are coming to the end of their natural contract this summer, and they've got certain clauses in there which mean they roll over into the next year.

“So, from our perspective, we feel really comfortable with the position but we also want to try and make sure that when we've got high profile players like Ross that we get them tied down for the appropriate amount of time.”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Ross Stewart
Sunderland Nation News

'Ross Stewart is 100% committed to Sunderland,' says Kristjaan Speakman

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms v Blackburn
Sunderland Nation News

Kristjan Speakman: Ellis Simms 'bitterly disappointed' to leave Sunderland and could come back

By Michael Graham
Ellis Simms
Sunderland Nation News

Ellis Simms told to prove he is 'worthy' in further hint Everton recalled him without a plan

By Michael Graham
Chris Rigg
Sunderland Nation News

'Wonderful left foot and incredibly competitive animal' - Tony Mowbray talks up Sunderland youngster

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray head in hand
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland 'low on numbers' for FA Cup game but have received one small injury boost

By Michael Graham
Sunderland players injury
Sunderland Nation Features

Jordan Willis and six other Sunderland careers ruined by injury

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray: 'Unlikely that Sunderland will splash millions on a centre-forward'

By Michael Graham
Ross Stewart, Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray 'confident' Ross Stewart will remain at Sunderland

By Michael Graham