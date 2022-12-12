Tony Mowbray explains Ross Stewart omission from Sunderland squad to face West Brom

Tony Mowbray said it was ‘too soon’ to recall Ross Stewart after he was missing from the squad for the Championship game against West Brom.

Stewart has missed the last 14 games after injuring his thigh in the warm-up against Middlesbrough.

He was expected to return to the bench ‘as a minimum’ for the visit of West Brom, but his name was omitted entirely.

That immediately led to some fans on social media worrying about if it was because of some kind of falling out in contract negotiations, but Mowbray has quickly explained it was purely a fitness issue.

Stewart played for an hour, and scored, in a behind-close-doors friendly against Middlesbrough in the week, and it was felt that caution remains the best way forward with his return.

“Ross played his first 60 minutes last week and although his return to competitive football is imminent, we didn’t feel the need to rush him back,” Mowbray said via the club’s social media channels.

“[We] felt tonight’s game was a little too soon after playing midweek.”

The weather also probably didn’t help with sub-zero temperatures at the Stadium of Light.

Mowbray sprang another surprise by dropping Jack Clarke to the bench and opting for Elliot Embleton in the starting line-up instead.

Read More Sunderland Coverage