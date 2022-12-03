Tony Mowbray explains why he chose to delay Ross Stewart Sunderland return

Tony Mowbray has explained the decision to leave out Ross Stewart against Millwall, saying he was advised it was ‘dangerous’ to use him right now.

Stewart returned to training this week following a lengthy absence and Mowbray hinted he would be on the bench against the Lions.

He was nowhere to be seen on the team sheet, though, and Mowbray says he was erring on the side of caution and Stewart should get some minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Middlesbrough next week.

"At the end of the day what matters is my relationship with Ross and with the medical department, where trust is really important,” Mowbray said after the 3-0 win.

"The medical department thought it was dangerous to pick him. If he started or came off the bench and had to come off again, your questions would be about whether it was worth the risk we'd taken. I think he needs to have trained for a week - we've got a bounce game against Middlesbrough on Wednesday and we might give him some minutes in that.

"He was chomping at the bit and he think he's ready, so we hopefully by next Monday he will be ready.

Stewart is not the only remaining Sunderland injury concern with Dan Ballard and Edouard Michut also working their way back.

Mowbray says Michut’s injury is a bit of a ‘mystery,’ but he is hopeful Ballard is now very close.

"We don't think Dan Ballard is too far behind either - someone just said in the dressing room there's two of our very best players, we can only get better. Let's hope that proves to be the case."

