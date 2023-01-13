Tony Mowbray: 'Martin O'Neill said Sunderland will be in the Champions League one day - well, why not?'

Tony Mowbray says he would not have come to Sunderland if he did not believe the club were destined for the Premier League.

Mowbray, 59, appeared to have walked away from football when his contract expired at Blackburn last season, saying he wanted to spend more time at home with his family.

He joined Sunderland in August, though, and he has overseen some genuinely exciting progress on the pitch this season.

Mowbray has been a Premier League manager before, although it wasn’t a happy experience as his West Brom side were relegated in 2008/09.

However, he believes Sunderland can get him back to that stage again, and that is why he took the job.

"I'm of an age where I would like to manage in the Premier League and test the water again - I've done it before and I'd like to do it again," Mowbray said.

"I read the other day that Martin O'Neill said Sunderland will be in the Champions League one day - well, why not?

“I know down the road at Middlesbrough Steve Gibson feels that, because I've managed for him.

"He feels his club should be back in the big time. Sunderland should definitely be back in the big time.

"I wouldn't be here if I didn't think that. I've been a manager for 20 years, I had a 20-year football career, I have three boys and a lovely wife just down the road.

"This isn't just a vehicle for the players or for me, this is Sunderland and this club should be back in the big time."

