Skip to main content
Sunderland striker target 'will not sign new contract'

Sunderland striker target 'will not sign new contract'

Andras Nemeth looks certain to leave Genk soon, with Sunderland reportedly very keen on the striker.

Sunderland striker target Andras Nemeth will refuse the offer to extend his RKC Genk contract, making a January move all but certain.

The 20-year-old has made his breakthrough for the Jupiler League club this season, as well as scoring on his international debut for Hungary.

That breakthrough has amounted to 16 matches, although they have been mainly from the bench with Jupiler League top scorer Paul Onuachu keeping him out of the side.

However, that could work to Sunderland’s advantage, with latest reports from Belgium saying Nemeth has decided to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Genk will, therefore, be keen to move him on this month to ensure they receive a fee for him.

Sunderland were keen to add a young striker to their squad in January even before Everton recalled Ellis Simms last month. It has become a much more pressing issue since, though.

Simms was said to be ‘bitterly disappointed’ at seeing his Sunderland loan cut short, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying he was very impressed with the work the club were doing on his development.

That could be a key factor in any pursuit of Nemeth too. The two players share an agent, so Nemeth will likely be advised that Sunderland would be a very good option for him should the offer be there. 

Read more Sunderland coverage

Tony Mowbray Sunderland injury illness
Sunderland Nation News

'We will sign players' - Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland transfer vow

By Michael Graham
Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland ready to welcome back key defender for Swansea clash

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray urges patience in striker hunt

By Michael Graham
Jack Diamond
Sunderland Nation News

'Absolutely phenomenal' - Sunderland ace impressing on loan

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award

By Michael Graham
Andras Nemeth celebrates
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland striker target 'will not sign new contract'

By Michael Graham
Trai Hume applauds Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Keep kicking on' - Sunderland defender determined not to rest on laurels

By Michael Graham
Anthony Patterson
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland youngster scoops major award

By Michael Graham