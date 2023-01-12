Sunderland striker target 'will not sign new contract'

Sunderland striker target Andras Nemeth will refuse the offer to extend his RKC Genk contract, making a January move all but certain.

The 20-year-old has made his breakthrough for the Jupiler League club this season, as well as scoring on his international debut for Hungary.

That breakthrough has amounted to 16 matches, although they have been mainly from the bench with Jupiler League top scorer Paul Onuachu keeping him out of the side.

However, that could work to Sunderland’s advantage, with latest reports from Belgium saying Nemeth has decided to leave the club when his contract expires this summer.

Genk will, therefore, be keen to move him on this month to ensure they receive a fee for him.

Sunderland were keen to add a young striker to their squad in January even before Everton recalled Ellis Simms last month. It has become a much more pressing issue since, though.

Simms was said to be ‘bitterly disappointed’ at seeing his Sunderland loan cut short, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying he was very impressed with the work the club were doing on his development.

That could be a key factor in any pursuit of Nemeth too. The two players share an agent, so Nemeth will likely be advised that Sunderland would be a very good option for him should the offer be there.

Read more Sunderland coverage