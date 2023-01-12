Skip to main content
'Absolutely phenomenal' - Sunderland ace impressing on loan

'Absolutely phenomenal' - Sunderland ace impressing on loan

Sunderland loanee Jack Diamond continues to receive rave reviews from Lincoln.

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy has described Sunderland winger Jack Diamond as ‘absolutely phenomenal’ as he continues to impress on loan.

Diamond, who turns 23-years-old today, has become a key player for the Imps, scoring six goals already this season from a wide position.

There was talk earlier this month that he was doing so well that Tony Mowbray wanted to recall him to Sunderland, although that has now been downplayed.

That will be music to the ears of Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy, who is understandably happy to have the winger for the rest of the season.

“The work he does for the team is absolutely phenomenal,” Kennedy said. “His numbers are really good for us this year which is why he’s come out on loan, to get those numbers and project himself to the next level.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“He’s doing exactly what it says on the tin for himself because he has to look after number one but he does well, we’ll do well so everyone is a winner.”

Jack Diamond has also become Lincoln’s go-to man from the penalty spot too, and Kennedy believes he has a special kind of mentality in that regard.

“His skill, technique and mindset in taking penalties is phenomenal,” he said.

“When we get into those situations, he has got supreme confidence in himself. He doesn’t lack confidence. It’s nice to be stood on the side feeling like we’re going to [score].”

Read more Sunderland coverage

Tony Mowbray Sunderland injury illness
Sunderland Nation News

'We will sign players' - Tony Mowbray makes Sunderland transfer vow

By Michael Graham
Danny Batth and Lynden Gooch Sunderland
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland ready to welcome back key defender for Swansea clash

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray press conference
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray urges patience in striker hunt

By Michael Graham
Jack Diamond
Sunderland Nation News

'Absolutely phenomenal' - Sunderland ace impressing on loan

By Michael Graham
Tony Mowbray
Sunderland Nation News

Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award

By Michael Graham
Andras Nemeth celebrates
Sunderland Nation Transfers

Sunderland striker target 'will not sign new contract'

By Michael Graham
Trai Hume applauds Sunderland fans
Sunderland Nation News

'Keep kicking on' - Sunderland defender determined not to rest on laurels

By Michael Graham
Anthony Patterson
Sunderland Nation News

Sunderland youngster scoops major award

By Michael Graham