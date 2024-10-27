Regis Le Bris gives injury update on key Sunderland duo
Neither Anthony Patterson nor Wilson Isidor has a ‘serious’ injury according to Regis Le Bris as he delivered a positive Sunderland fitness update.
Patterson was a surprise omission from the team sheet for the visit of Oxford United, with Simon Moore making a league debut to help the Black Cats go five points clear at the top of the Championship.
Moore was barely needed in that one, and he will likely resume understudy duties very soon with Le Bris expecting Patterson’s absence to be a short one.
Asked about the extent of the goalkeeper’s injury, Le Bris said: “We don't know exactly at the minute, but it shouldn't be too serious.
“We saw today that Simon did well. Even with few actions, you can feel if a player is in the game and at the level, and he was.
“He prepared very well for this since the start of the summer, so serious and clear in the way he prepares every day. He deserved this performance, and we were so confident in him today.”
Wilson Isidor meanwhile was once again in scintillating form, scoring a brilliant volley to wrap up the 2-0 win the second half.
However, he left the pitch in some pain when he was replaced by Aaron Connolly shortly afterwards, and he had an ice pack strapped to his knee for the remainder of the game.
Le Bris, though, says it was just a minor knock rather than anything to worry about.
“With Wilson, it also seems not to be a big problem. He received a contact on his knee, I don't think this is a big problem.”