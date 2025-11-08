Sunderland vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
A tenth successive victory is Arsenal’s sole focus this weekend, as they face an impressive Sunderland side away from home on Saturday evening.
The Gunners enjoyed a record-breaking night in Prague on Tuesday, as they ended a 122-year wait to notch eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s side maintained their 100% record in the Champions League with a 3–0 victory, and they currently boast an imperious six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.
Sunderland, however, have enjoyed a productive start upon their return to the top flight. Former Gunner Granit Xhaka is one of several new signings who have starred for Régis Le Bris’ Black Cats, and he scored his first goal for the club on Monday night in their 1–1 draw with Everton.
The hosts’ impressive opening to 2025–26 leaves them fourth in the table, with an unbeaten home record key to their success.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s Premier League clash.
What Time Does Sunderland vs. Arsenal Kick Off?
- Location: Sunderland, England
- Stadium: Stadium of Light
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: James Bell
Sunderland vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Sunderland: 0 wins
- Arsenal: 4 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Arsenal 5–1 Sunderland (Dec. 21, 2021)—Carabao Cup
Current Form (All Competitions)
Sunderland
Arsenal
Sunderland 1–1 Everton - 03/11/25
Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25
Chelsea 1–2 Sunderland - 25/10/25
Burnley 0–2 Arsenal - 01/11/25
Sunderland 2–0 Wolves - 18/10/25
Arsenal 2–0 Brighton - 29/10/25
Man Utd 2–0 Sunderland - 04/10/25
Arsenal 1–0 Crystal Palace - 26/10/25
Nottingham Forest 0–1 Sunderland - 27/09/25
Arsenal 4–0 Atlético Madrid - 21/10/25
How to Watch Sunderland vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
Sunderland Team News
Régis Le Bris has confirmed no new injuries from Monday night’s draw with Everton, but Sunderland’s injury list is fairly extensive.
Among those missing out this weekend is summer arrival Omar Alderete, who’d enjoyed an excellent start to the season before he sustained a concussion. The defender has been called up to the Paraguay squad for their November fixtures, though.
Habib Diarra may not return until after the Africa Cup of Nations due to a groin injury, while former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Romain Mundle is working his way back from a hamstring issue and could return after the upcoming break.
Ajibola Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are also out for the hosts.
Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal
Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (5-4-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Talbi, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee; Isidor.
Arsenal Team News
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that there have been no fresh injuries since Tuesday’s victory in Prague, but Arsenal are short-handed in attack for Saturday’s clash on Wearside.
Viktor Gyökeres’ muscle injury will keep him out until after the break, and Arteta is hopeful of having the Swedish striker available for the north London derby. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke are also out injured.
In the absence of recognised strikers, Mikel Merino will retain his place up top this weekend.
Martin Ødegaard’s knee issue has kept him out since the 2–0 victory over West Ham United, with Eberechi Eze enjoying an uptick in minutes since. He’ll be back in the XI at the Stadium of Light, as should Martín Zubimendi, who was suspended in the week.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland
Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Merino, Trossard.
Sunderland vs. Arsenal Score Prediction
In the absence of key attackers, Arsenal have returned to a functional state. It’s likely that they’ll need a set-piece to break open Saturday’s game against a stubborn Sunderland side that are superbly coached.
Crucially, the Black Cats have conceded just two set-piece goals this season and surrendered the fifth-fewest expected goals against from such situations (via Opta).
While the hosts may not have enough to snap Arsenal’s clean sheet streak, you can envisage Le Bris’ side, should they avoid a set-piece concession, grinding their way to a point to slow down the Gunners’ charge.