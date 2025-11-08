SI

Sunderland vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Victory for the away side would be their 11th in a row across all competitions.

James Cormack

Sunderland and Arsenal have both enjoyed excellent starts to 2025–26.
Sunderland and Arsenal have both enjoyed excellent starts to 2025–26. / Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images, IMAGO/Visionhaus

A tenth successive victory is Arsenal’s sole focus this weekend, as they face an impressive Sunderland side away from home on Saturday evening.

The Gunners enjoyed a record-breaking night in Prague on Tuesday, as they ended a 122-year wait to notch eight consecutive clean sheets in all competitions. Mikel Arteta’s side maintained their 100% record in the Champions League with a 3–0 victory, and they currently boast an imperious six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

Sunderland, however, have enjoyed a productive start upon their return to the top flight. Former Gunner Granit Xhaka is one of several new signings who have starred for Régis Le Bris’ Black Cats, and he scored his first goal for the club on Monday night in their 1–1 draw with Everton.

The hosts’ impressive opening to 2025–26 leaves them fourth in the table, with an unbeaten home record key to their success.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to Saturday’s Premier League clash.

What Time Does Sunderland vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

  • Location: Sunderland, England
  • Stadium: Stadium of Light
  • Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
  • Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. BST / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Craig Pawson
  • VAR: James Bell

Sunderland vs. Arsenal Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • Sunderland: 0 wins
  • Arsenal: 4 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Arsenal 5–1 Sunderland (Dec. 21, 2021)—Carabao Cup

Current Form (All Competitions)

Sunderland

Arsenal

Sunderland 1–1 Everton - 03/11/25

Slavia Prague 0–3 Arsenal - 04/11/25

Chelsea 1–2 Sunderland - 25/10/25

Burnley 0–2 Arsenal - 01/11/25

Sunderland 2–0 Wolves - 18/10/25

Arsenal 2–0 Brighton - 29/10/25

Man Utd 2–0 Sunderland - 04/10/25

Arsenal 1–0 Crystal Palace - 26/10/25

Nottingham Forest 0–1 Sunderland - 27/09/25

Arsenal 4–0 Atlético Madrid - 21/10/25

How to Watch Sunderland vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Amazon Prime Video, NBC, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 7 Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video

Sunderland Team News

Omar Aldarete
Omar Aldarete remains out for the hosts. / Christian Alvarenga/Getty Images

Régis Le Bris has confirmed no new injuries from Monday night’s draw with Everton, but Sunderland’s injury list is fairly extensive.

Among those missing out this weekend is summer arrival Omar Alderete, who’d enjoyed an excellent start to the season before he sustained a concussion. The defender has been called up to the Paraguay squad for their November fixtures, though.

Habib Diarra may not return until after the Africa Cup of Nations due to a groin injury, while former Tottenham Hotspur academy graduate Romain Mundle is working his way back from a hamstring issue and could return after the upcoming break.

Ajibola Alese, Dennis Cirkin and Leo Hjelde are also out for the hosts.

Sunderland Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Sunderland
The Black Cats have no fresh injury concerns. / FotMob

Sunderland predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (5-4-1): Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo; Talbi, Sadiki, Xhaka, Le Fee; Isidor.

Arsenal Team News

Mikel Merino
Mikel Merino scored a brace while leading the line on Tuesday night. / Gabriel Kuchta/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that there have been no fresh injuries since Tuesday’s victory in Prague, but Arsenal are short-handed in attack for Saturday’s clash on Wearside.

Viktor Gyökeres’ muscle injury will keep him out until after the break, and Arteta is hopeful of having the Swedish striker available for the north London derby. Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke are also out injured.

In the absence of recognised strikers, Mikel Merino will retain his place up top this weekend.

Martin Ødegaard’s knee issue has kept him out since the 2–0 victory over West Ham United, with Eberechi Eze enjoying an uptick in minutes since. He’ll be back in the XI at the Stadium of Light, as should Martín Zubimendi, who was suspended in the week.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sunderland

Arsenal
Arsenal are short-handed in attack. / FotMob

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Sunderland (4-3-3): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Eze; Saka, Merino, Trossard.

Sunderland vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

In the absence of key attackers, Arsenal have returned to a functional state. It’s likely that they’ll need a set-piece to break open Saturday’s game against a stubborn Sunderland side that are superbly coached.

Crucially, the Black Cats have conceded just two set-piece goals this season and surrendered the fifth-fewest expected goals against from such situations (via Opta).

While the hosts may not have enough to snap Arsenal’s clean sheet streak, you can envisage Le Bris’ side, should they avoid a set-piece concession, grinding their way to a point to slow down the Gunners’ charge.

Prediction: Sunderland 0–0 Arsenal

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer