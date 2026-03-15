Sunderland Suffer Defensive Scare Ahead of Newcastle with Key Man Injured

Sunderland present a not encouraging problem for their final stretch of the season, making it clear that they need important replacements in their squad as well as expanding it more for the future of the team.

Alarms are activated about an injury that leaves Regis Le Bris's team in great problems for the Tyne & Wear Derby against Newcastle next March 22nd, where they know that the great absence for this match will be in the defensive zone.

In the match against Brighton, he left in the second half due to physical problems, and as a precaution, so that it would not worsen greatly for what will be the final stretch of the season. Without great aspirations for Sunderland, they want to have a healthy squad, after several absences they have presented throughout the season.

Dan Ballard Risks Missing the Tyne & Wear Derby with Sunderland

IMAGO / Sportimage

The ChronicleLive newspaper has revealed that Regis Le Bris decided to care for Dan Ballard during the match against Brighton, taking him off in the second half due to physical problems, but that, in any case, he is likely to miss the Premier League match against Newcastle.

This season has been unique for the defender, who has left unforgettable matches with Black Cats being an exceptional defender and for his aerial game that has provided one or another goal to Sunderland this season.

Sunderland are sweating over the fitness of key defender Dan Ballard ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United next week.



The Black Cats' head coach Regis Le Bris reveals Ballard was forced off in the second half of their defeat to Brighton with a hamstring injury.… pic.twitter.com/pTGN1yQlW5 — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) March 15, 2026

Regis Le Bris, in recent post-match statements against Brighton affirmed that the player was coming with discomfort and that although it does not seem serious, it is still under review:

Dan had discomfort in his hamstring, so we hope it is not too serious. We hope Enzo is ready for Newcastle, it could be possible. For Nilson, we will have to wait at least four to six weeks. Reinildo will train with us tomorrow, so that is good news. Regis Le Bris

He also left an update on the recovery of several players, since currently, he does not have his complete squad, and the importance of having them is vital for the upcoming matches, where he hopes that Ballard's issue is nothing serious and the other players join the starting eleven as soon as possible.

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