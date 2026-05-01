Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 35

Just four rounds remain between now and the conclusion of the Premier League season, with Gameweek 35’s peculiar schedule stretching across four days.

Monday’s bank holiday in the United Kingdom facilitates two matches, while a battle toward the foot of the table gets the ball rolling on Friday night. In between, there is plenty of consequential entertainment.

The title race between Arsenal and Manchester City will once again dominate headlines across the gameweek, as will the increasingly nervy relegation scrap. European spots are still up for grabs, too.

With plenty to play for, here’s how Sports Illustrated thinks Premier League gameweek 35 could pan out.

Leeds United vs. Burnley

Leeds are close to confirming their Premier League status for another year. | Malcolm Bryce/Leeds United/Getty Images

Date : Friday, May 1

: Friday, May 1 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

There was FA Cup semifinal heartbreak for Leeds United last weekend as they were narrowly beaten by Chelsea at Wembley, but the mood in Yorkshire can be swiftly lifted at Elland Road on Friday night.

The Whites enter the gameweek six points clear of safety and have the perfect opportunity to all but confirm their Premier League status when hosting already relegated Burnley, who have lost their last four on the spin and just parted ways with manager Scott Parker.

Leeds were 3–0 victors during their last outing at Elland Road against rock bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers, and a repeat of that particular scoreline is on the cards against a Burnley team who have completely given up.

Prediction: Leeds 3–0 Burnley

Brentford vs. West Ham United

West Ham desperately need the points. | West Ham United FC/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Callum Wilson was West Ham United’s stoppage-time hero last weekend, clinching the 17th-placed Irons victory over Everton and ensuring they stayed ahead of rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the relegation dogfight.

The result means the Hammers are one point clear of Spurs and unbeaten in three matches, but face an awkward assignment at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Brentford are their hosts and motivated by a push for European qualification in a congested league table.

West Ham are at the point of the campaign where victories become gold dust, but even a point across London wouldn’t be the worst outcome. Brentford have been draw specialists in recent weeks and might participate in yet another stalemate this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 1–1 West Ham

Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Eddie Howe is under serious pressure. | IMAGO/Every Second Medi

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

The vultures are circling at St James’ Park, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe the prey. A disastrous domestic campaign means the Magpies are only eight points clear of the drop zone, despite harboring ambitions of Champions League qualification at the start of the term.

Howe’s position is under serious threat and the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion is the last thing he needs. The Seagulls top the form table after 13 points from their last five matches and are flying high after a recent 3–0 win over Chelsea.

European qualification remains on the table for Fabian Hürzeler’s resurgent side, who appear likely to pile further misery on Howe and his players in the process of securing another victory.

Prediction: Newcastle 1–2 Brighton

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Sunderland

Sunderland were comfortable winners in October’s reverse fixture. | Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC/Getty Images

Wolves and Sunderland could hardly have played out more contrasting campaigns. The former have endured a rotten year, demoted to the Championship with little resistance, while the latter have wildly upset the odds and still remain active in the hunt for a stunning European berth.

Motivation lies with Molineux’s visitors on Saturday, who will need to respond swiftly to their 5–0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last time out. Thankfully, they face a Wolves team that have failed to score in their last three and have completely given up even playing for pride.

Sunderland have proven an unpredictable beast in recent weeks, but they should get back on track from successive defeats by triumphing in the West Midlands.

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Prediction: Wolves 0–2 Sunderland

Arsenal vs. Fulham

Arsenal responded to the pressure last weekend. | Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images

Date : Saturday, May 2

: Saturday, May 2 Time: 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT

The headline act of Saturday’s schedule, Arsenal must once again overcome the growing pressure when they host fellow Londoners Fulham. The Gunners kept their nerve to narrowly beat Newcastle last weekend, and they now have the chance to move six points clear of chasers Man City before Pep Guardiola’s side take to the field on Monday.

Arsenal’s midweek excursion in Madrid for their Champions League semifinal has taken some energy out of the tank, but Mikel Arteta has a deep squad to call upon—one boosted by the recent return of key personnel.

Fulham are among the cohort fighting for Europe, buoyed by last weekend’s win over Aston Villa, but they have been far from scintillating in recent matches. Struggling for creativity will be a major issue against the division’s sturdiest defense.

Any slip-up could prove fatal for the Gunners, but they should clinch another vital victory—no matter how nervy.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Fulham

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace

Both Oliver Glasner (left) and Andoni Iraola (right) are leaving their posts this summer, | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 3

: Sunday, May 3 Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

Bournemouth and Crystal Palace find themselves in similar predicaments heading into the final weeks. Both will be forced to rebuild this summer when their head coaches depart, Oliver Glasner and Andoni Iraola moving on to pastures new.

Hopefully, the two in-demand managers can deliver a spectacle similar to that witnessed at Selhurst Park back in October, Jean-Philippe Mateta completing his hat trick in the 97th minute to secure a 3–3 draw for the Eagles.

A stalemate is often the outcome when Bournemouth take to the field, their 16 draws from 34 games by far the highest in the division. After Thursday night’s Conference League semifinal first leg, Palace might be happy with a point.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1–1 Crystal Palace

Manchester United vs. Liverpool

One of English football’s fiercest rivalries. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 3

: Sunday, May 3 Time: 3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

The stakes are not at their highest for Sunday’s clash between bitter adversaries Manchester United and Liverpool. Both sides appear likely to secure a Champions League berth at the end of testing seasons, leaving bragging rights as the prevailing motivator at Old Trafford.

Man Utd currently have hold of them after their dramatic victory at Anfield earlier this term, but Liverpool have enjoyed some memorable wins away at the Red Devils in recent years, including their 3–0 triumph in Arne Slot’s debut term.

Neither team are operating at their absolute peak, but the combination of home advantage and greater self-belief could result in a hard-fought victory for Man Utd this weekend.

Liverpool may well have won their last three league games, but they remain unconvincing in attack and defense. Man Utd appear primed to punish the Reds in the way Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace couldn’t, despite encouragement.

Prediction: Man Utd 2–1 Liverpool

Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa have won both meetings with Spurs this season. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Date : Sunday, May 3

: Sunday, May 3 Time: 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT

Things are becoming increasingly desperate for Tottenham. Even their first Premier League victory of 2026 couldn’t lift them out of the relegation zone last weekend, and a trip to fifth-placed Aston Villa will have downtrodden supporters fearing the worst—especially if Leeds and West Ham can win before they play.

Spurs have look slightly improved under Roberto De Zerbi, but it’s an incredibly low bar. Injuries continue to decimate their playing squad and they were indebted to a rare João Palhinha goal to squeak past Wolves last time out.

In more bad news, they have lost twice to Villa already this season, both 2–1 defeats on home soil. Providing Unai Emery’s side aren’t totally spent from their Europa League semifinal on Thursday night, they remain significant favorites as they look to secure Champions League qualification.

Prediction: Aston Villa 1–0 Tottenham

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

Chelsea dominated the reverse fixture. | Paul Bonser/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Date : Monday, May 4

: Monday, May 4 Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

Chelsea began life without Liam Rosenior in the best way imaginable, interim head coach Calum McFarlane guiding the Blues to the FA Cup final last weekend. Whether they can follow up their win over Leeds when facing an in-form Nottingham Forest side remains to be seen.

The Blues appear incredibly unlikely to make the Champions League via a top-five finish following their recent string of dismal results, but a victory could keep their slim hopes alive. They will also be eager to build some momentum before the FA Cup final against Man City.

The result is more significant for Forest, who are just five points above the relegation zone and still in the scrap. Having been in Europa League action on Thursday, fatigue may play its part in a narrow Stamford Bridge defeat.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–1 Nottingham Forest

Everton vs. Manchester City

Man City return to Premier League action playing catch-up. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/AllstarGetty Images.

Date : Monday, May 4

: Monday, May 4 Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Man City will be watching Arsenal’s match with bated breath before they return to league action against Everton on Monday night. Fresh from surviving an almighty scare in the FA Cup semifinal at the hands of Southampton, they must refocus on usurping the Gunners at the summit.

As mentioned, there could be a six-point gap needing to be overturned by the Cityzens come their trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium. While they still have a game in hand on their rivals, they simply can’t afford anything but a perfect run down the stretch.

Everton’s home form has been uninspiring this season and that will offer City encouragement, but David Moyes’s team have the capacity to be tricky customers. Defensively stubborn and indefatigable, they will cause Pep Guardiola’s men issues.

Any win will do for City—and they should get over the line.

Prediction: Everton 0–1 Man City

Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 35

Date Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction Friday, May 1 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Leeds vs. Burnley 3–0 Saturday, May 2 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Brentford vs. West Ham 1–1 Saturday, May 2 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Newcastle vs. Brighton 1–2 Saturday, May 2 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Wolves vs. Sunderland 0–2 Saturday, May 2 5:30 p.m. BST / 12:30 p.m. ET Arsenal vs. Fulham 2–0 Sunday, May 3 2 p.m. BST / 9 a.m. ET Bournemouth vs, Crystal Palace 1–1 Sunday, May 3 3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET Man Utd vs. Liverpool 2–1 Sunday, May 3 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET Aston Villa vs. Tottenham 1–0 Monday, May 4 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET Chelsea vs. Nott’m Forest 2–1 Monday, May 4 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET Everton vs. Man City 0–1

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