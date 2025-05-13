Match Preview: Sunderland Have One Foot In Wembley as They Take On Coventry.
Sunderland welcome Coventry to the Stadium of Light tonight, as they aim to defend their one goal advantage. The Black Cats are now heavy favourites to make the playoff final, as avoiding defeat is all that stands between Sunderland and Wembley.
Regis Le Bris' side perfectly executed a counter attacking gameplan away at Coventry which earned them a 2-1 win. A similar defensively strong performance tonight would certainly see the Lads play under the Arch on the 24th.
With a sold out Stadium Of Light, the Mackems will be bringing the noise and hopefully act as the 12th man in todays game.
The main question being asked is whether or not Sunderland will approach the game exactly the same as they did down in Coventry. If they can replicate the performance it is highly likely they will advance to the final tonight.
Playing at home however gives the Black Cats an edge and maybe we will see Le Bris play more attacking, hoping his side can make use of the home advantage. Earning a win over the Sky Blues tonight would see Sunderland advance comfortably and take a lot of momentum and confidence into the final.
There has been a fitness update from Manager Le Bris regarding Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese. Sunderland we're hoping Mundle would have been available for the away leg however that was not the case. Le Bris has said "We should have Romaine available" however he said "It's probably too soon for Aji"
The huge boost of Romaine Mundle could be a difference maker in tonight's tie, especially if Sunderland play counter-attacking football again. Aji Alese not being fit is a small blow as a big presence like him could be vital in a game which can turn physical. It is not going to be easy tonight however Sunderland are certainly edging closer to a Premier League return.