Regis Le Bris Praises Sunderland's Mentality in Hard-Fought Draw

In a new match for Sunderland, the team keeps giving something to talk about with Regis Le Bris, who maintains a solid and compact team in the Premier League. Although they were facing a very competitive match against Aston Villa, where, at first sight, it seemed that Sunderland had all the chances to win, without a doubt, an unexpected turn in the match complicated things.

Regis Le Bris’s team, after the sending off of Reinildo in the 33rd minute for a very violent foul, were left with ten players.

There, Aston Villa reacted and managed to score a goal and have ball possession during practically the whole match and the second half. A goal from Matty Cash in the 67th minute put Aston Villa ahead, but without a doubt, the great capacity of play from Xhaka allowed Wilson Isidor to equalize the match 1-1 in the 75th minute, getting one point in this complicated match with one man less.

Adversity strengthens Sunderland’s mentality

Regis Le Bris highlighted, via BBC, that the match had started very well, but that due to the circumstances, the expected result was not achieved. He declared:

We started very well with eleven players, we were controlling the match, creating chances, and we were in a good position. Then came the red card, but the team reacted very well; it was important to keep the 0-0.

For the second half, everything seemed to indicate that the Black Cats would change the game plan, as Le Bris declared:

At half time we decided to change the game plan. We did a good defensive job, Aston Villa too, and the match became a duel of set pieces. After the goal, we reacted well again and we knew that with our style of play, reacting and suffering, we could get the result.

Regis Le Bris spoke to BBC Match of the Day after Sunderland's draw against Aston Villa: "The value of this one is really important because we had different experiences today.



"We started really well 11 v 11, we were in our gameplan, well connected with the opportunities and… pic.twitter.com/s8UT5rAegF — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) September 21, 2025

A draw and a goal after adversities allow Sunderland to rescue a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa in matchday 5.

This shows that Regis Le Bris trusts more than ever in his players and in their ability to overcome difficulties. Because even though the good play displayed on the pitch has been fundamental for Sunderland, mentality has also played a very important role.

To face Unai Emery’s team, it was seen how, despite playing with one man less, the team reacted and got one point, something crucial to keep adding points in the difficult Premier League and positioning themselves now in 7th place in the competition.