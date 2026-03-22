Brian Brobbey’s 90th-Minute Goal Seals Sunderland’s Dramatic 2-1 Victory in the Tyne-Wear Derby

Sunderland ended up springing the surprise at St James' Park, obtaining a victory near the end of the Tyne-Wear Derby, winning 2-1, making clear the moment they are experiencing and how they made clear that they returned to the Premier League to compete in these matches, where a different intensity is played.

In a match development quite tight, the match was for either of the two teams, but Regis Le Bris's side showed themselves much more competitive and focused to go on the attack near the end of the match, where they would spring the great surprise.

Now, Eddie Howe's side is in the surprise of the elimination in the Champions League against FC Barcelona and the defeat against their greatest rival, Sunderland, in the same week, leaving a bitter taste in the current moment the Magpies are experiencing.

The Savior Brian Brobbey Gives Victory to Sunderland in the Tyne-Wear Derby

IMAGO / NurPhoto

On matchday 31 of the Premier League, an exciting duel was evident between Sunderland, visiting Newcastle United in a unique match, which would have the agonizing goal from Brian Brobbey near the end of the match in the 90th minute, giving the 3 points to Black Cats in the Premier League.

A match development that started with Newcastle's advantage in the 10th minute with a goal from Anthony Gordon, after a mistake in Black Cats' build-up. Therefore, this match seemed headed for Sunderland not to lift themselves emotionally from this blow at the start of the match.

However, they showed themselves resistant and strong in defense, holding out a first half where Newcastle became increasingly stronger. But for the second half, Le Bris's team came out with a different dynamic and taking advantage of the physical game, managed to become competitive and in the 57th minute Chemsdine Talbi would put the equalizer of the match.

For Sunderland to arrive at the 90th minute in great spirits, they would force a perfect play for Brian Brobbey to put the final 1-2, scoring an agonizing goal that would mean the victory for Black Cats.

With this triumph, Sunderland surpasses Newcastle in the Premier League table positions, and Le Bris's side occupies 11th place with 43 points, seeking to enter the Top 10 of the league, thinking about the final stretch of the season, and leave the team's name high in their recent promotion.

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