Ethan Nwaneri Transfer: Potential Destinations for Arsenal Prodigy

Arsenal could consider selling teen prodigy Ethan Nwaneri during the summer transfer window, with speculation suddenly tipping towards a future away from the Emirates Stadium.

Nwaneri created history in 2022 when he became the youngest player to appear for Arsenal in any competition, as well as in the Premier League for any club, at the age of 15 years and 181 days. Both records have since been broken by Max Dowman.

But the winger’s career has stalled this season. With limited chances in the first half of the campaign and Dowman coming up behind him, Nwaneri wound up joining Olympique Marseille on loan in January, only for things to take a negative turn when manager Roberto de Zerbi soon left the club.

Nwaneri has struggled under successor Habib Beye—the former Aston Villa and Newcastle United fullback—and has started just once in Ligue 1 since the start of February. Worse still, with Arsenal not exactly missing him, even with Bukayo Saka injured again, the 19-year-old might be forced to entertain a future somewhere other than the club he’s been more than half his life.

Why Selling Nwaneri Benefits Arsenal

Nwaneri is attractive to potential buyers. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal’s enormous investment in the playing squad last summer has to be funded somewhere, and player sales is the easiest way to do that. It might be possible to command a healthy transfer for Gabriel Martinelli, while Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard might interest various clubs.

But Nwaneri is younger and has higher long-term potential, making him both more valuable and more attractive to prospective buyers. Even with the Premier League adopting new financial regulations for 2026–27—Profit & Sustainability Rules will be replaced by Squad Cost Ratio—selling academy graduates for ‘pure profit’ is still ultimately beneficial from a bookkeeping perspective.

It is no longer going to be the same short-term fix or ‘loophole’ to raise more powerful capital, but the potential to create longer-term spending headroom remains.

Clubs Nwaneri Could Sign For

The Marseille loan proves a willingness to look beyond the Premier League. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

The team most heavily linked with Nwaneri this season, long before the emergence of current rumors about an uncertain Arsenal future, is Chelsea. Poaching the teenager is the exact type of transfer the Blues have pursued in recent years, signing a player with significant long-term potential well before they reach that expected peak.

Of course, it hasn’t always worked if you look at this season’s examples of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens. Still, moving on either 2025 signing could create the space for Nwaneri to join.

It would be bold to expect him to fill Mohamed Salah’s shoes, but Liverpool will soon have a vacant starting spot on the right wing. Nwaneri is a different kind of player, a creator rather than a goalscorer, while his age and relative rawness would mean patience is required.

Aston Villa is a step below in terms of stature, but arguably a better team to be joining right now. Manager Unai Emery is a proven player developer, as evidenced at Villa Park alone by his work with Morgan Rogers. The England international could wind up sold for big money this year, potentially pushing Villa into the market for a replacement.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Bournemouth, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford, all of whom could have varying levels of European competition to offer next season—including the Champions League—might be a step back to move forwards in the long-term.

Throughout most of the Premier League era, top English players beyond an isolated few had appeared reluctant to move abroad, but there has been a significant shift in that over the last five to 10 years. Nwaneri has already demonstrated a willingness to head overseas by joining Marseille and it makes La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga all genuine prospects.

In Spain, Atlético Madrid are losing Antoine Griezmann imminently, while there are no guarantees that Nico González will remain beyond his current loan from Juventus amid doubts about the conditional obligation to buy set to go untriggered. Fellow Englishmen Kieran Trippier and Conor Gallagher have both played for the Madrid club in recent season with differing degrees of success.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig both have a track record of recruiting young, unpolished talent from the Premier League, with Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho the notable success stories.

Juventus and AC Milan, neither currently achieving what they historically have and without the financial resources to compete at the top of the market, are possible options in Italy.

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