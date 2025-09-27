Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats Climb to Top of Premier League

Sunderland visited Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this Saturday, on the occasion of MD6 of the Premier League.

The Black Cats took the victory 1-0, with a goal from Omar Alderete after a magnificent assist from Granit Xhaka in the 38th minute.

The team managed by Regis Le Bris was arriving at this encounter after adding eight points in the first five matchdays, while Forest were adding only five points.

Xhaka, Alderete, and goalkeeper Robin Roefs were the most outstanding for the Cats, while in Ange Postecoglou's team, Neco Williams and Elliot Anderson stood out, but without being able to be decisive.

Nottingham Forest 0-1 Sunderland: Player ratings, as per FotMob:

Sunderland players

GK - Robin Roefs: 9.3 (MVP)

DEF - Trai Hume: 7

DEF - Nordi Mukiele: 7.3

DEF - Omar Alderete: 8.2

DEF - Arthur Masuaku: 7

MID - Granit Xhaka: 8.2

MID - Noah Sadiki: 7.3

MID - Chris Rigg: 6.1

FWD - Chemsdine Talbi: 6.9

FWD - Enzo Le Fee: 6.7

FWD - Wilson Isidor: 6.5

Nottingham Forest players

GK - Matz Sels: 6.3

DEF - Neco Williams: 7.7

DEF - Nikola Milenkovic: 6.5

DEF - Morato: 7.3

DEF - Oleksandr Zinchenko: 6.9

MID - Nicolas Dominguez: 6.2

MID - Elliot Anderson: 7.7

MID - Dilane Bakwa: 6.5

MID - James McAtee: 6.6

MID - Dan Ndoye: 6.3

FWD - Chris Wood: 6.1

With this result, Sunderland are placed momentarily in third position of the Premier League with 11 points, only below Liverpool (15 points) and Crystal Palace (12). Nottingham Forest are in 16th position with only five points added after six matchdays.

