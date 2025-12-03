Liverpool 1-1 Sunderland: Player Ratings as Black Cats Earn Valuable Draw

A match full of emotions was played on matchday 14 of the Premier League, with Sunderland visiting Liverpool at Anfield, in a game that left intense feelings for both teams, finishing 1-1.

A match that was dominated by possession by the team of Arne Slot, but not in terms of danger created, since with little possession, Black Cats managed to score the first goal of the match in the 67th minute, as Chemsdine Talbi would score after an assist from Enzo Le Fee. But the joy did not last long, as in the 81st minute the own goal by Nordi Mukiele arrived to set the final equalizer.

For no one is it a mystery that the work of Regis Le Bris at the head of Sunderland has been key to keeping the team among the best in the championship. The French coach has managed to consolidate a competitive squad, also backed by an important investment made at the start of the season, which today is reflected in results and performance against the best teams in England.

Sunderland Players Steal the Show at Anfield!

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

Liverpool lineup (4-2-3-1)

Alisson Becker 6.4



Joe Gomez 6.0



Virgil van Dijk 7.4



Ibrahima Konate 7.0



Andrew Robertson 6.5



Ryan Gravenberch 6.9



Alexis Mac Allister 6.9



Dominik Szoboszlai 6.4



Florian Wirtz 7.1



Cody Gakpo 6.4



Alexander Isak 6.3

Sunderland lineup (4-4-2)

Robin Roefs 7.5



Nordi Mukiele 6.3



Daniel Ballard 6.6



Omar Alderete 7.2



Reinildo Mandava 7.2



Trai Hume 6.6



Granit Xhaka 7.5



Noah Sadiki 6.7



Chemsdine Talbi 7.2



Enzo Le Fee 6.1



Brian Brobbey 6.4

With these ratings, the moment of Robin Roefs is shown, the goalkeeper continues drawing attention match after match, and his security under the goal leaves a positive feeling for the fans that the goalkeeper always appears in important moments; for that reason, along with the leadership of Xhaka, they took the best ratings in the match against Liverpool.

After this result, Sunderland remain in sixth position, just as Liverpool stay eighth in the table. Now, for Regis Le Bris, an especially demanding week begins, as on December 6 they will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. There is no time to regret, the team must turn the page quickly and prepare for another demanding visit against the team of Pep Guardiola.

