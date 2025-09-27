Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland: Confirmed Starting Lineups for Premier League Clash

Sunderland visit Nottingham Forest today, Saturday, September 27th, and a few minutes ago the starting lineups for MD6 of the Premier League were confirmed.

The Black Cats will entrust their goal to Robin Roefs, who will be protected by a defense made up of Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, and Arthur Masuaku.

The midfield will be orchestrated by Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki, and Chris Rigg, while Chemsdine Talbi, Enzo Le Fee, and Wilson Isidor will be in charge of leading the attack.

Sunderland Starting XI vs. Nottingham Forest: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Alderete, Masuaku; Xhaka, Sadiki, Rigg; Talbi, Le Fee; Isidor.

Sunderland Substitutes: Patterson (GK), O'Nien (DEF), Ballard (DEF), Geertruida (DEF), Neil (MID), Adingra (FWD), Mayenda (FWD), Brobbey (FWD), Traore (FWD).

Forest have lined up Matz Sels in goal, who will be protected by a defense made up of Neco Williams, Nikola Milenkovic, Morato, and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The midfield will be made up of Nicolas Dominguez, Elliot Anderson, Dilane Bakwa, James McAtee, and Dan Ndoye, and the only striker will be Chris Wood.

Nottingham Forest Starting XI vs. Sunderland: Sels; Williams, Milenkovic, Morato, Zinchenko; Dominguez, Anderson; Bakwa, McAtee, Ndoye; Wood.

Team news is in! 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/NDQyOHlywY — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) September 27, 2025

Nottingham Forest Confirmed Substitutes: Victor (GK), Cunha (DEF), Sangare (MID), Yates (MID), Gibbs-White (MID), Hutchinson (FWD), Jesus (FWD), Hudson-Odoi (FWD), Kalimuendo (FWD).

The Black Cats are coming from earning points in four of their first five matches in the top tier of English football, recording eight points, while Forest have only earned five.

The team now managed by Ange Postecoglou hopes to react quickly and return to the winning path after drawing 1-1 against Burnley in the last matchday.

A similar case to Sunderland, who drew 1-1 against Aston Villa. Unfortunately for both clubs, they both suffer important absences, but as the official lineups show, it will be a very attractive match.

