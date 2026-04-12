Sunderland 1-0 Tottenham: Nordi Mukiele's deflected strike sinks De Zerbi debut

A long rest period was experienced by Sunderland before returning to compete in the Premier League, leaving a match on their return to matchday 33 full of expectations of the great performance that the team led by Regis Le Bris brings.

For this match, a competitive lineup was seen, with Black Cats' best players to face a team that comes in a negative moment, like Tottenham Hotspur. With a great performance, Le Bris's side left the match with a positive victory.

By a minimum 1-0 at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland took the victory with a goal from Nordi Mukiele, who, with some luck, scored this goal after a shot from outside the area and due to a deflection from one of the Tottenham players, it would end up confusing the goalkeeper and end in the winning goal for Black Cats.

• More: Sunderland hosts Tottenham as De Zerbi debuts with Spurs near the relegation zone

3 Golden Points for Sunderland Moving Away from the Relegation Zone

For this match, high expectations were placed on Tottenham, who were on a new stage with their new coach, Roberto De Zerbi, but it ended in a negative debut and headed towards defeat. Sunderland won 1-0 and left Spurs in the relegation positions.

With this victory, Sunderland end matchday 33 in 10th place in the Premier League with 46 points obtained, leaving a positive campaign in their return to the Premier League, in a first season where they make it known that their ambitions will go beyond the current moment they are experiencing for the following seasons.

Tottenham for their part, finished this matchday in 18th place in the Premier League, with 30 points and being in the relegation zone with 6 matchdays left they have a quite difficult task and it would be believed that surely they could go to the EFL Championship.

Sunderland are already preparing their next match and with 6 matchdays left, they still dream of reaching positions for European competitions being the great desire of the team, who would be only 2 points away from reaching sixth place occupied by Chelsea to enter the UEFA Europa League. Without a doubt, a dream that Sunderland have very possible this season.

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