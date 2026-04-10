Sunderland hosts Tottenham as De Zerbi debuts with Spurs near the relegation zone

For Sunderland, matchday 32 is just around the corner. After a long time without competing, since March 22nd, when they defeated Newcastle in the Derby by 2-1, they have not had competitive action.

The international break and the FA Cup matchday have given Sunderland a long rest, who now know that after so much rest and training, they must compete in the best way in their return to the Premier League.

For matchday 32, they will face Tottenham, who will debut with a new coach, Roberto de Zerbi. Without a doubt, the moment for the Spurs is critical, and above all, because they are very close to the relegation positions, and this match will be vital to seek to stay in the Premier League.

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A Critical Duel for Tottenham That Sunderland Hopes to Make Suffer

The recently promoted Sunderland are in 11th position with a total of 43 points, being a more than positive season for their return, while Tottenham occupy 17th position with 30 points, they are 1 point away from the relegation positions.

This matchday will be fundamental to evaluate the debut of Roberto de Zerbi, but also for him to leave a good impression in the match. However, Regis Le Bris's side does not plan to give them any respite and will seek victory in the match.

The full list of nations and broadcasters televising Sunday's game from around the world 🌍⤵️ — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) April 9, 2026

Sunderland were focused on seeking positions for European competitions, but it seems a difficult moment with respect to recent results. However, they arrive with the spirit that in their last 5 matches, they have obtained 2 defeats, 1 draw, and 2 victories, being an irregular but not negative record.

Tottenham arrive in their last 5 matches with 1 draw and 4 defeats, being a more than negative moment for the Spurs. A competitive match will be seen as both teams stand out for their great play with the ball, and both arrive with a long rest, so this match will not disappoint for matchday 32.

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