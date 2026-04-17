Sunderland Player Wants to Stay for Many Years Despite Premier League Speculation

The project that Regis Le Bris is forming in order to seek a competitive and united team with Sunderland, goes hand in hand also with the time that he requires to consolidate a squad that understands each other both on and off the pitch.

Knowing the great potential of the players, it is expected that they can leave a more positive moment match after match, but above all that the squad feels comfortable competing throughout the season.

Therefore, the threat of several teams that will come in search of several Sunderland stars should be studied very well regarding the need for a sale, considering that the ideal will always be to seek the unity of the squad, and one player has clarity on this.

• More: Arsenal and Manchester United Set for Transfer Tussle over Sunderland Star

Robin Roefs Wants to Continue in the Sunderland Project for Many Years

The great rumor that a few weeks ago TeamTalk revealed paved the way for Sunderland's goalkeeper, Robin Roefs, to be the main objective of teams like Chelsea, but in recent statements, the goalkeeper made clear his position.

Black Cats are building a fascinating project for the future and likewise in the present, where it is expected that the team this season can obtain qualification positions for European competitions.

ROBIN ROEFS insists he wants to remain part of Sunderland’s “amazing” journey despite recent speculation linking him with a possible move to Chelsea.



“I hope this is just the start of Sunderland’s story,” said Roefs, who returned from injury in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Tottenham.… pic.twitter.com/kpbfh9CWS4 — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 13, 2026

But in the case of Robin Roefs, with these rumors, he has made a fascinating approach regarding the fans and the team's project, where in recent statements he made clear that he wishes to remain many more years wearing the colors of Sunderland.

"What we are building here is just really, really incredible. Having been promoted and performing in this way, we can only build on that and hopefully next season we can continue like this."

With these statements, it seems that he closes the door to many teams and his ambition with Sunderland increases more and more, hoping to continue with this positive performance not only in the current season, but also in the next.

Read More: