Arsenal and Manchester United Set for Transfer Tussle over Sunderland Star

Decisive moment for Sunderland to consider how they will work their squad for the next season, considering that it is a great moment for their young figures to leap to another team, obtaining an important sale.

Regis Le Bris has enhanced each of his players, but above all, when it comes to working with young footballers like Noah Sadiki, who has had a great impact in the Premier League.

So much so that several teams will try to sign Sunderland's great promises and at this moment the one who has caused a great stir is Noah Sadiki, who is already seen by the giants of England.

• More: Bayern Munich join race for Sunderland's in-form striker valued at €25M

Manchester United and Arsenal Seek the Star Midfielder of Sunderland

The TeamTalk newspaper has revealed the great interest that Manchester United bring to sign Noah Sadiki, although it was previously considered that Arsenal is one of the great candidates to sign the Congolese player, but now the Red Devils have joined.

Sunderland must consider that one of their great figures could see the departure from the team and not only Sadiki, but also offers will arrive for great players and they can allow themselves to study offers that will help for future signings.

Noah Sadiki remains firmly on the radar of a growing number of top clubs, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that Manchester United are now facing significant competition for the Sunderland star’s signature



We understand that Chelsea are among those to have stepped up their interest… pic.twitter.com/BfG8t2K3XN — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 14, 2026

Noah Sadiki will be persuaded by Manchester United, Arsenal, and even more teams that will come, with a value according to Transfermarkt of €30M, being practically double what they bought him for from Union SG, and now they seek that his value is even higher.

Considering that they are the giants of Europe and England, they know the financial power they have and that they could offer a higher value for Noah Sadiki and it will be an opportunity in the negotiations that Sunderland will not waste at the time of negotiating.

Now, we will have to wait to see how this rumor for Sadiki progresses, where, without a doubt, Sunderland will seek to get the best out of their players after the great season they have signed currently.

Read more: