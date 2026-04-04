Two Sunderland Stars on Alert as Club Considers Summer Departures

The project of Regis Le Bris is heading towards seeking players of great sporting weight and above all, who are fundamental pieces for the future of the team itself, who know and understand his ambitions well after having survived in his return to the Premier League.

Therefore, an investment is coming in the next transfer window, being fundamental for the team to obtain a broader and more complete squad on this path under the guidance of Regis Le Bris. Sunderland continues to view the French coach's management positively, and his continuity is very likely.

Now, what is truly being reconsidered in the team are the players currently available and how several of them have positively exploited their level, so much so that the departure of some of them would even be expected and would result in a positive profit for Black Cats.

• More: Sunderland Enter €25M Race for Winger with Liverpool and Tottenham Also Keen

Sunderland Would Be Willing to Loan Out Some of Their Stars for the Next Season

In recent rumors revealed by The I Paper, it is reported that Sunderland would be considering incurring considerable expenses while safeguarding them through possible sales, since no player is untouchable at the moment, so both Robin Roefs and Noah Sadiki could leave the team.

Several teams have been interested in the performance of these two footballers, thinking that Robin Roefs is currently the young promise in goal for the Dutch national team and has had a more than positive season with Sunderland, so teams like Chelsea have considered his performance.

The club’s model means that outgoings, while not essential to comply with the new rules, will also be considered. The i Paper understands that a Champions League club is interested in goalkeeper Robin Roefs while Noah Sadiki’s excellent debut season in England has also made him a… pic.twitter.com/ePEVgPZ8vS — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) April 3, 2026

On Noah Sadiki's part, coming from Belgian football, he has been a dream midfielder, a recoverer and defensive player who has an interesting role at Sunderland, also distributing play from the back, which has led to evaluating his consistency and how possible European teams may come in search of the 21-year-old midfielder.

Sunderland would consider a sale of these players, as long as tempting offers arrive that reflect the price of what both players are worth, or even another player, since a possible sale of these would pave the way for an interesting investment in young promises that Black Cats have been following in the market.

Read More: