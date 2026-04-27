Supercomputer Predicts Champions League Race Following Man Utd’s Win

The race for Champions League qualification in the Premier League is entering it’s dramatic climax, and on Monday, Manchester United took a massive step towards returning to Europe’s top-tier club competition after a two-season absence.

United defeated Brentford 2–1 on Monday night to get within touching distance of Champions League qualification with only four games remaining in the season.

Life under interim manager Michael Carrick has been rose-colored for United, who have surged to third place in the standings only behind title-contenders Manchester City and Arsenal.

Challenging for the title will have to wait, but returning to the Champions League was always the Red Devils’s main priority entering the season, and they are now perfectly positioned in the race for a spot in next year’s competition.

In fact, Opta’s supercomputer has predicted how the race for Champions League qualification will unfold in what remains of the Premier League season, and United’s mission is all but complete.

Supercomputer Predicts 2025–26 Champions League Race

Bruno Fernandes is having a Player of the Season worthy campaign. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Current Position Team Current Points Predicted Points UCL Qualification Chances 3. Man Utd 61 67 99.76% 4. Liverpool 58 63.95 97.08% 5. Aston Villa 58 64.29 97.63%

Both Man City and Arsenal have already secured their spot in next season’s Champions League, but Opta has also all but guaranteed that United, Liverpool and Aston Villa will take the remaining three qualification places, with the trio of teams meriting better than 97% odds of finishing behind the title-contenders.

Only three points separate the trio of teams, but Villa and Liverpool, who are tied on 58-points in fourth and fifth, have an eight-point cushion over Brighton in sixth with just 12 points left to play for. You can see why the supercomputer believes the top-five race is over.

Only the top-five finishers in the Premier League are guaranteed to qualify for the Champions League, so you could think that the race has already had an anti-climatic conclusion, but that’s not necessarily the case.

If Aston Villa finish fifth—their current position—and also go on to win the 2025–26 Europa League, where they’re currently semifinalists, then the sixth-place finisher in the Premier League will also play Champions League soccer in 2026–27. If this scenario materializes, then there’s a tasty battle brewing for the sixth and final Champions League spot between over half-a-dozen teams.

Supercomputer Predicts the Premier League Race for Sixth Place

Brighton are dreaming of a first ever Champions League appearance. | Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Current Position Team Current Points Predicted Points Chance of Finishing Sixth 6. Brighton 50 56.44 48.69% 7. Bournemouth 49 54.51 15.47% 8. Chelsea 48 53.82 13.82% 9. Brentford 48 53.18 6.68% 10. Fulham 48 52.99 5.44% 11. Everton 47 52.32 3.46% 12. Sunderland 46 50.64 1.10%

Only four points separate sixth from 12th on the Premier League table with four games to go in the campaign. A sixth place finish guarantees Europa League qualification, but if Aston Villa obliges, then sixth suffices for Champions League qualification.

Brighton & Hove Albion currently sit sixth and after winning six of their last eight games. Opta has faith in Fabian Hürzeler’s side winning the race to finish in sixth quite comfortably, giving them almost 50% odds against the chasing pack of teams.

Bournemouth are just one point adrift of Brighton and are yet to lose in the Premier League since Jan. 3. However, the supercomputer gives Andoni Iraola’s side just a little over a 15% chance to finish sixth.

For much of the season Chelsea were in the thick of the top-five race, but a rotten run of five-straight defeats without scoring a goal saw them plummet down the table and fire manager Liam Rosenior. Now, interim boss Calum McFarlane must try to salvage the season, but Opta gives them just a 13.82% chance of usurping sixth place. Champions League qualification is looking increasingly unlikely for the Blues, which could lead to devastating consequences down the line.

Chelsea could get a desperately-needed Champions League lifeline. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images.

Brentford had a chance to claim sixth from Brighton, but their defeat at Old Trafford was a significant blow. Now, the Bees are given just 6.68% odds of leapfrogging three teams for sixth, meanwhile Fulham right behind them are the only other team with better than five percent odds of finishing sixth according to Opta.

Everton and Sunderland are currently on the bottom-half of the table, but still dream of European competitions. But finishing sixth might be a tad too optimistic, with Opta currently giving The Toffees 3.46% odds and The Black Cats just a little over one-percent chance of climbing from 12th to sixth come season’s end.

In any case, fans of these teams will be rooting for Aston Villa to win the Europa League and stay put in the Premier league standings. If this happens, then the race for sixth has all the makings of coming down to a photo-finish.

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