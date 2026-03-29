Liverpool, Aston Villa and Sunderland Battle to Sign Defender Permanently for €20M

For Sunderland, this moment of the international match break is an important preparation for the footballers who go out to compete with their countries, while the club takes care of internal matters.

In this case, the study of possible moves for the transfer window, on this occasion the rumors revolve around a possible departure of one of the midfielders from Regis Le Bris's squad.

Interest is increasing more and more from some Premier League teams, where they make clear their ambition and how they wish to positively reinforce themselves for the next season, as they know about the great moment the Sunderland player is experiencing.

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Liverpool and Aston Villa Center Their Objective on Signing Lutsharel Geertruida

IMAGO / Every Second Media

The Added Minutes newspaper has revealed the great rumor that Premier League teams like Liverpool and Aston Villa are closely following Lutsharel Geertruida, who has made headlines from Sunderland with his positive performance in the current season.

With 28 matches played with Sunderland, as indicated by Transfermarkt statistics, they make clear the great consistency of the 25-year-old player, being a fascinating full-back and, above all, showing that he is an interesting player on the right wing offensively and defensively.

Being on a loan basis with Sunderland until the end of the current season, the team that holds the future of the player is Leipzig, where they would expect an offer of at least €20M for the Dutchman, and where Liverpool, Aston Villa and surely Sunderland seek to obtain this player permanently.

For Regis Le Bris's squad, he is without a doubt an important piece, where they wish for him to continue positively with the team and help with the future objectives of the same, since in this recent promotion to the Premier League, they have shown their ambitions and aspirations in the short term to compete in European competitions.

But Geertruida will also have the final word, and hoping that his decision revolves around continuing with the colors of Black Cats, but this will be decided once the season ends, to know what his definitive destination will be.

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