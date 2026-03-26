Sunderland welcomes Ronaldinho: Ballon d'Or winner to play at Stadium of Light

Sunderland, in a dream season, after returning to the Premier League in a fantastic promotion and with a sporting project that is increasingly taking shape, comes with important points and positive results.

Under the guidance of Regis Le Bris, they have managed to impact the fans with the charisma of the squad and a performance that, for being their first season back in the Premier League, has had very high points and others to improve.

But the news that has impacted Black Cats fans revolves around a match scheduled for Monday, May 25th, with the great surprise that it will bring great football legends to compete at the Stadium of Light.

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The Brazilian Legend, Ronaldinho Will Be Present at Sunderland’s Stadium

IMAGO / Every Second Media

In the confirmation from Sunderland, they have revealed that next May 25th, a match will take place between a team made up of the Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldinho, and his friends, against a UK Icons team led by former Sunderland forward Jermain Defoe.

This news was a great surprise, thinking that the Stadium of Light would host this match of great emotion for everyone, and that a legend of the world of football would be present in the city to give an exhibition.

🇧🇷 Ronaldinho is coming to the Stadium of Light.



The Brazilian icon will be on Wearside on Monday 25 May, leading his Ronaldinho & Friends side against Jermain Defoe’s UK Icons team.



Secure your tickets below 👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) March 24, 2026

A player with the career of Ronaldinho through teams like FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and others, leaves a unique emotion that he will play a friendly with great football legends confirmed, and a celebration is expected for that day.

Sunderland continues to generate attraction outside of the competitive and seeks to unite their fans for what will be this match, on a date when Sunderland will be preparing for the transfer window and making important moves, while the fans enjoy an exhibition that will be led by Ronaldinho.

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