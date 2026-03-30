Sunderland Revive Interest in Leicester City Star with €20M Summer Move Planned

During an international break due to the match window for national teams, several teams are studying the possibilities of obtaining important players for what will be the summer transfer window once the season ends, and Sunderland are preparing for it.

With great ambition, Black Cats hope for important reinforcements and to put themselves on the map for what will be the next season, and to be increasingly competitive. This time, they know they must have a broad squad to be able to withstand the entire sporting year, as injuries played a bad trick on them and an irregular Sunderland was seen.

Now, they already have several objectives in sight and waiting for the transfer window to begin, they are already making important moves and positive approaches to seek to obtain these players, where their search goes for an attacker from Leicester City.

More: Liverpool, Aston Villa and Sunderland Battle to Sign Defender Permanently for €20M

Sunderland Seek to Sign Abdul Fatawu, the Stellar Attacker of Leicester City

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The Football Insider newspaper has revealed the interest that Sunderland have in the footballer Abdul Fatawu, the stellar attacker of Leicester City, as in January they did not manage to sign this footballer, but they hope to do so for the summer transfer window.

Leicester will accept offers of around €20 million this summer for the 22-year-old attacker, and his projection is extremely positive. Any club wants to have a decisive and explosive player in the offense.

Sunderland will surely reignite their pursuit of Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu as he prepares to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of the season



The East Midlands outfit are also planning to cut their wage bill drastically for 2026-27, and that is set to mean saying… pic.twitter.com/assZVF7bRr — Sunderland AFC News And Banter Page (@sunderlandafc11) March 29, 2026

In the current season, as Transfermarkt indicates, he has played 38 matches where he has scored 9 goals and provided 7 assists, being fundamental in Leicester City's season, where, in addition to scoring, he is a great passer in the plays created.

Expectations are that Fatawu will leave Leicester City, but his direction is completely uncertain. Sunderland will seek to sign him and secure his place in the project being led by Regis Le Bris.

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