Sunderland’s Mission: To Prepare a £12.9M Offer for the Real Madrid Star

A unique moment for Sunderland this season leaves them in a position of one of the great teams for what arrives in the summer transfer window, where a fabulous investment is expected.

There, the rumor has already arrived of an ambitious link with a Real Madrid player, who is currently taking his first steps in the team, but Sunderland have already set their sights on this footballer.

For Sunderland, it is very important to obtain aspirations at the level of the best teams in the world, and obtaining a player from the Merengue club paves the way for the team to become increasingly stronger for the following seasons.

Sunderland Are Linked with the Real Madrid Star Thiago Pitarca

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Sunderland Echo newspaper has revealed that Sunderland have managed to generate an approach for the young Real Madrid prospect Thiago Pitarca, currently 18 years old, who is an attacking midfielder who attracts Regis Le Bris.

Thiago comes from competing in the current season positively with Alvaro Arbeloa's team, as he has 6 matches played this season, as indicated by Transfermarkt, in a total of 292 minutes played, with experience already in the UEFA Champions League.

It is rumored that for a possible departure of the Spaniard, there must be an offer of £12.9 million to consider his exit to Black Cats. Regis Le Bris is aware that he needs signings of renown, but also with important projection for the future.

Sunderland's ambition is high, as evidenced by rumors linking them to players like Endrick and even Fermin Lopez from FC Barcelona, hoping to finalize a deal for a player from one of the world's top teams.

This link of Sunderland with Thiago Pitarca is still a rumor, but it would be expected that Black Cats' approach can intensify to obtain a young promise from Spain and from one of the biggest clubs in the world, like Real Madrid.

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