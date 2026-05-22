David Alaba is next on Real Madrid’s confirmed summer departures, leaving the Santiago Bernabéu when his contract expires on June 30.

Los Blancos announced the news on Friday, expressing gratitude for Alaba’s contributions during his time in the Spanish capital and promising to honor the Austrian defender when the team plays the final match of the season—at home to Athletic Club in La Liga.

It follows communication earlier in the week that Dani Carvajal is also leaving next month.

“David Alaba has earned the affection of all Madrid fans for his dedication, his hard work, and for an iconic image on our path to the fourteenth European Cup, which symbolized the celebration of a victory and is now part of our club's history,” president Florentino Pérez said.

“Real Madrid will always be his home.”

Alaba Leaves Real Madrid Unfulfiled

Alaba joined Real Madrid as a free agent in 2021 with a reputation as one of the world’s leading center backs, built up over several years at Bayern Munich. But injuries ensured he was never at his former best, nor consistently available.

Across five years, 131 appearances in all competitions is not that many, averaging fewer than 30 per season. Alaba peaked in year one—2021–22—but still missed the final stages of La Liga’s title race. He returned for that season’s Champions League final win over Liverpool, but muscle injuries took greater hold the following campaign, before an ACL tear in Dec. 2023 claimed 13 months of his career and forced Alaba to missed the entirety of the calendar year 2024.

The 33-year-old has never really recovered and continued muscle complaints have meant just 17 La Liga appearances in the last 18 months. Alaba hasn’t started a match since the start of March, so if he does feature in his farewell to Real Madrid there’s a chance it could be off the bench.

Where Next for Alaba?

Is MLS calling David Alaba? | Gokhan Taner/SOPA Images/LightRocket/ Getty Image

Given his recent history of injuries, Alaba would likely benefit from moving to a less physically intense league to play out the final few seasons of his professional career.

Staying in Europe is therefore unlikely, with Major League Soccer or the Saudi Pro League. Both leagues have proven popular with ageing starts leaving the traditional power leagues in Europe, with MLS in particular enjoying a resurgence since Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami switch in 2023.

Alaba has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia before, although his agent denied it at the time.

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