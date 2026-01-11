Sunderland Target €5M European Champion Amid Everton, Benfica Interest

Sunderland secured a crucial victory to advance to the next round of the FA Cup, eliminating Everton after a 1-1 aggregate draw and winning on penalties thanks to the performance of goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

The match was closely contested for both teams, but Sunderland came out on top and will continue their FA Cup campaign. Meanwhile, the club is closely monitoring the transfer market, as the progress under Regis Le Bris continues to be evident.

Rumors suggest that the Black Cats are looking for a midfielder to complement the leadership of Granit Xhaka, with balance in both attack and defense.

Sunderland and Everton Focus Interest on Edoardo Bove

IMAGO / AAP

The Sunderland Echo reports that Sunderland's attention has shifted toward a 23-year-old Italian player, seen as part of the future of Italian football: Edoardo Bove. He won the UEFA Conference League with AS Roma.

The 23-year-old midfielder developed in the Roma academy and has continued his progression in recent seasons. During the previous season, he played a total of 15 matches, scoring one goal and providing four assists while on loan at Fiorentina from AS Roma.

Despite his age, he already totals 169 appearances across youth levels and professional football, with 27 goals and 16 assists. According to Transfermarkt, these numbers reflect his contribution on the pitch. He was also part of the Roma squad that won the UEFA Conference League in the 2021-22 season.

Sunderland's interest in the player is not exclusive, as reports indicate that Everton is also closely following his situation. The club continues to evaluate the market, searching for quality options carefully. The objective is to sign young talents who can contribute to the future of the team.

His current market value is estimated at €5M, according to Transfermarkt, a figure that appeals to Sunderland. However, competition could be significant, as Everton, along with clubs such as Watford and Benfica, are also closely tracking him. Even so, Sunderland already has him on their radar as a possible future signing.

