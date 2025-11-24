Man Utd vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United wrap up Gameweek 12 of the 2025–26 Premier League season on Monday night, as they welcome Everton to Old Trafford.
Former Red Devils boss David Moyes is aiming to oversee the Toffees’ first victory at the Theatre of Dreams since 2013, when Roberto Martinez’s side bested Moyes’ dire United outfit. That success is Everton’s only win at United’s home ground in 32 years.
Moyes, meanwhile, is winless from 17 visits to Old Trafford as an opposing manager.
Thus, history suggests that the hosts will return to winning ways after picking up two successive 2–2 draws before the November international break. Most recently, a Matthijs de Ligt header at the death earned them a point against Tottenham Hotspur.
United could end up as high as fourth in the league table should their dominance in this fixture continue, while a rare away win would see Everton leapfrog Merseyside rivals Liverpool.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the Red Devils’ upcoming encounter.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Everton Kick-Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Monday, Nov. 24
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Tony Harrington
- VAR: Paul Howard
Man Utd vs. Everton Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Man Utd: 4 wins
- Everton: 0 wins
- Draws: 1
- Last meeting: Everton 2–2 Man Utd (Feb. 22, 2025) - Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Man Utd
Everton
Tottenham 2–2 Man Utd - 08/11/25
Everton 2–0 Fulham - 08/11/25
Nottingham Forest 2–2 Man Utd - 01/11/25
Sunderland 1–1 Everton - 03/11/25
Man Utd 4–2 Brighton - 25/10/25
Everton 0–3 Tottenham - 26/10/25
Man Utd 2–1 Chelsea - 20/09/25
Man City 2–0 Everton - 18/10/25
Man Utd 2–0 Sunderland - 04/10/25
Everton 2–1 Crystal Palace - 05/10/25
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Everton on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network
United Kingdom
Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Man Utd Team News
Matheus Cunha has suddenly emerged as an injury doubt for Monday’s game after picking up a knock in training, which meant he was unable to turn on the Christmas lights in Altrincham over the weekend. No official update has been provided by the club, though.
Amorim confirmed in Friday’s press conference that he’ll be without Benjamin Šeško for a "few weeks" due to the knee injury he sustained during the 2–2 draw with Spurs. Mason Mount should come into the team as a result, with the Red Devils unlikely to play with a recognised centre forward.
Harry Maguire is also out of action, while Lisandro Martínez is continuing to edge closer to his comeback. Kobbie Mainoo could feature on Monday night, having recovered from his fitness setback, but the young Englishman almost certainly won’t be in Amorim’s XI.
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. Everton
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. Everton (3-4-2-1): Lammens; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Mount; Cunha.
Everton Team News
The visitors only have a couple of injury concerns, and there have been no fresh setbacks over the international break.
Moyes doesn’t have summer signing Merlin Röhl to call upon due to a groin issue, while Nathan Patterson and Jarrad Branthwaite are long-term absentees.
Man City loanee Jack Grealish will start down the left of an exciting Everton attack that also boasts the in-form Iliman Ndiaye. Moyes should also stick with young French forward Thierno Barry up top, despite his issues in front of goal.
James Garner is also set to start against his former club.
Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
Everton predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Pickford; O’Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Gueye, Garner; Ndiaye, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.
Man Utd vs. Everton Score Prediction
Everton have been steady under Moyes this season, with their spark in attack failing to translate into goals. They’re bereft of a leading man up top, and have been reliant on the guile of their wide men and industry of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.
The Toffees are certainly capable of pulling off the upset and recording what would feel like a historic victory, but this is a ground where Everton seemingly always fail to show up. Moreover, United have been good at Old Trafford this season, winning all of their games on home soil after Arsenal claimed a 1–0 win on the opening weekend of the campaign.
Injuries in attack are a little concerning, but we’re leaning on heritage here. United will get the job done.