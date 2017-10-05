Welcome to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, Alexis Ren!

Bow down to the Queen of Instagram and the newest rookie of SI Swimsuit 2018. With almost 11 million Instagram followers, Alexis has already conquered the world of social media, and she's ready to do the same on the pages of our magazine.

This beauty from Southern California has been on our radar for quite some time, what with her plethora of nude snaps (get it, girl) and her aversion to sponsored posts (no #ad photos here). What's not to love?

Alexis is the fifth member of SI Swimsuit 2018 we've revealed so far. She joins Chase Carter and Robin Holzken (who both shot in The Bahamas), Sailor Brinkley Cook (who found out from her mom in this amazing moment) and Anne De Paula (who won the 2017 Model Search Contest).

Drumroll, please! The next rookie of #SISwim 2018 is the beautiful @alexisren! 🎉 | @arubatourism @hiltonaruba #OneHappyIsland A post shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@si_swimsuit) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:30am PDT

And there are many more surprises to come (some as early as next week!). Stay tuned to SwimDaily for more announcements and model reveals.

See some of Alexis' hottest Instagram photos:

