Welcome to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, Alexis Ren

Bow down to the Queen of Instagram and the newest rookie of SI Swimsuit 2018. With almost 11 million Instagram followers, Alexis has already conquered the world of social media, and she's ready to do the same on the pages of our magazine. 

This beauty from Southern California has been on our radar for quite some time, what with her plethora of nude snaps (get it, girl) and her aversion to sponsored posts (no #ad photos here). What's not to love? 

Alexis is the fifth member of SI Swimsuit 2018 we've revealed so far. She joins Chase Carter and Robin Holzken (who both shot in The Bahamas), Sailor Brinkley Cook (who found out from her mom in this amazing moment) and Anne De Paula (who won the 2017 Model Search Contest).  

Drumroll, please! The next rookie of #SISwim 2018 is the beautiful @alexisren! 🎉 | @arubatourism @hiltonaruba #OneHappyIsland

And there are many more surprises to come (some as early as next week!). Stay tuned to SwimDaily for more announcements and model reveals. 

See some of Alexis' hottest Instagram photos: 

me for you

made me think of you

this morning

anime and chill

🕊🕊

♠️

My first Belfie....thanks @tmz_tv 😂

Morning 😇

#bts of my campaign @heralondon_ #heralondon

off roading for @yamamayofficial #needsummernow #yamamaysummercollection

a feeling

👅🍔

LA bred

brb losing myself in paradise

when I see someone with a camera

burnt butt 🍅

waking up at 5pm

10:17 am

knew you were watching

make peace with your broken pieces

sky bubbles @lili_claspe

escaping responsibilities

right before falling asleep here for 4 hours. feeling like a zebra

binging on Death Note episodes this weekend 🤤

24 hours in Waikiki

Alexis Ren's Hottest Instagram Photos of 2017
