From 5,000 to 35 to 15 to 6 to 2. After a year of searching for the next great Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star, the wait is finally over. Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil are the winners of the first-ever #SISwimSearch and will return as rookies for SI Swimsuit 2019.

Camille and Haley were surprised by the announcement that they would both be returning for next year's issue, when current cover model Danielle Herrington shared the news with them during our pool party at Encore Beach Club. The two spent the rest of the afternoon celebrating with fellow SI Swimsuit models like Myla Dalbesio, Olivia Culpo and Georgia Gibbs.

Camille has been a fan favorite from the beginning of this year-long journey. The former Patriots cheerleader who is #NeverNotDancing has always envisioned herself as an SI Swimsuit model. She hopes to use her new platform to encourage young women to love their bodies and pursue their dreams.

You may already recognize Haley as the former Miss Minnesota 2014 or from the sidelines of Bank of America Stadium where she cheers on her husband, Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Matt Kalil. But did you know that Haley's shoot in Belize was her first professional modeling job? Talk about rising to the occasion and making your dreams come true!

Congratulations to all of the gorgeous women who were a part of this year's #SISwimSearch. We can't wait to continue following your careers!

Welcome to the family, Camille and Haley!

