Maria Sharapova Wins First Title Since Drug Ban

Maria Sharapova won the Tianjin Open on Sunday winning her first tournament since her return for a drug ban.

Sharapova beat Aryna Sabalenka 7–5, 7–6 (8) as a tournament wild card.

It was Sharapova's first tournament title on the WTA tour since claiming the Italian Open in 2015.

Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, tested positive for a banned substance, meldonium, at the 2016 Australian Open, but that her initial two-year ban from the International Tennis Federation was reduced to 15 months.

The 30-year-old missed the French Open and Wimbledon and returned to Grand Slam action at the U.S. Open via wild card, reaching the fourth round before losing to Anastasija Sevastova in three sets.