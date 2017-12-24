Serena Williams will return to competitive tennis on Saturday in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams, 26, hasn't played since winning the 2017 Australian Open while several weeks pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September.

Saturday's match will take place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

"I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September," Williams said in a statement. "The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men's global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event."

Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, is expected to defend her title at the Australian Open next month.

Ostapenko, 20, won the 2017 French Open.