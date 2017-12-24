Serena Williams to Play First Match Since Birth of Daughter

Serena Williams will return to competitive tennis on Saturday in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko.

By Stanley Kay
December 24, 2017

Serena Williams will return to competitive tennis on Saturday in an exhibition match against Jelena Ostapenko.

Williams, 26, hasn't played since winning the 2017 Australian Open while several weeks pregnant. She gave birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in September. 

Saturday's match will take place at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. 

"I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September," Williams said in a statement. "The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men's global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event."

Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slams, is expected to defend her title at the Australian Open next month. 

Ostapenko, 20, won the 2017 French Open. 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters