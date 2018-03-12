How to Watch Serena vs. Venus Williams: Indian Wells TV Channel, Live Stream, Start Time

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Serena Williams will take on Venus Williams at Indian Wells. 

By Stanley Kay
March 12, 2018

Serena Williams will face off against her sister Venus Williams on Monday night at Indian Wells in California. 

The third-round match will start around 10 p.m. ET. 

Serena is returning to the tour after more than a year away after pregnancy and childbirth. She won her first two matches in straight sets, but she was pushed by her opponents in both matches. 

Venus had a bye in the first round and reached the round of 32 by beating Sorana Cirstea in straight sets. 

Monday's match marks the 29th meeting between the two sisters over their careers. Their last meeting was in the 2017 Australian Open final, where Serena beat her sister in straight sets while several weeks pregnant. 

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN News, Tennis Channel

Live stream: Watch live on WatchESPN

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now