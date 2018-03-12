Serena Williams will face off against her sister Venus Williams on Monday night at Indian Wells in California.

The third-round match will start around 10 p.m. ET.

Serena is returning to the tour after more than a year away after pregnancy and childbirth. She won her first two matches in straight sets, but she was pushed by her opponents in both matches.

Venus had a bye in the first round and reached the round of 32 by beating Sorana Cirstea in straight sets.

Monday's match marks the 29th meeting between the two sisters over their careers. Their last meeting was in the 2017 Australian Open final, where Serena beat her sister in straight sets while several weeks pregnant.

How to watch

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN News, Tennis Channel

Live stream: Watch live on WatchESPN.