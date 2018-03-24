Caroline Wozniacki Details Fans' Abuse After Loss in Miami

Caroline Wozniacki says fans threatened her family, called her malicious names and told her fiance David Lee's young niece and nephew to "shut the f--- up" during her loss to Monica Puig at the Miami Open on Friday.

"During the match last night people in the crowd threatened my family, wished death upon my mom and dead, called me names that I can't repeat here...meanwhile security and staff did nothing to prevent this and even accepted this take, place," said Wozniacki, who won her first grand slam at the Australian Open earlier this year.

"While I always encourage fans to cheer for their favorite player, and I thrive on a challenging atmosphere, when certain lines are crossed, it makes tennis miserable for both competitors. I hope the Miami Open chooses to take this seriously because it's a horrible example to set for th enext generation of tennis players and fans."

Wozniacki's opponent, Puig, is from Puerto Rico, and there is a large population of Puerto Ricans in Miami.

Puig, ranked 82nd in the world, beat world No. 2 Wozniacki 0-6, 6-4, 6-4.