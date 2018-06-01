Madison Keys Tops Naomi Osaka To Move Into Second Week at French Open

Madison Keys beat Naomi Osaka 6-1, 7-6 (7) to advance to the fourth round at the French Open. 

By Associated Press
June 01, 2018

PARIS (AP) - U.S. Open runner-up Madison Keys overcame some late-match shakiness to reach the fourth round at Roland Garros for the second time in three years.

The 13th-seeded American built a big lead then barely avoided getting pushed to a third set before beating 21st-seeded Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-1, 7-6 (7) in a matchup of powerful baseliners.

Keys compiled a 30-8 edge in winners and started quickly, going up by a set and a break at 3-1 in the second. But she began making more and more mistakes, allowing Osaka to take 10 consecutive points and three games in a row during one stretch.

Still, Keys served for the victory at 5-4, and held a match point at 40-30, when she pushed a backhand long and wound up getting broken. In the tiebreaker, Osaka went ahead 4-1, and held set points at 6-5 and 7-6. Keys held steady, though, and was able to convert her second match point when Osaka double-faulted.

