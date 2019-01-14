Murray Loses Five-Setter in Likely Last Australian Open Ever

Roberto Bautista Agut beat Andy Murray in a four-hour, five-set match at Australian Open.

By Scooby Axson
January 14, 2019

Andy Murray lost in his likely last appearence at the Austrailan Open, rallying from two sets down before losing to Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round.

The five-time Aussie Open finalist lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 in a five-set, four-hour marathon, just days after announcing that this season would be his last, citing a right hip injury that has kept him out of action recently.

Murray, 31, dropped the first two sets, then came back to win the third and fourth sets in tiebreakers. Murray struggled all match with what was obvious pain in his hip, but battled through winning brilliant points, but also suffered costly unenforced errors. 

The 22nd seeded Bautista Agut will now face Australian John Millman in the second round. Millman won his first round match in four sets over Federico Delbonis of Argentina.

After the match, Murray didn't specifically address his retirement in an interview on the court after the match but was shown a video tribute from the sport's biggest stars, including long time rivals Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

"I've honestly loved playing here over the years. It's an amazing place to play tennis. If this was my last match, (it's an) amazing way to end," Murray said. "I gave literally everything I had. It wasn't enough tonight."

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)