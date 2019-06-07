The French Open continues on Friday with the men's and women's semifinals at Roland Garros in Paris.

The top four seeds are still standing in the men's tournament. Roger Federer will play Rafael Nadal, who holds 11 French Open titles, in the first men's match at 6:50 a.m. The two tennis legends haven't met at Roland Garros since 2011. In the second men's match, top seed Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem will face each other for the ninth time in their careers.

The women's semifinals will also be played on Friday after rain in the middle of the week delayed the matches originally scheduled for Thursday. The men will play as scheduled on the center court, while both of the women's matches will be played on the outside courts at 5 a.m. ET.

In one match, unseeded 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova will square off with Ashleigh Barty. The other match also features an unseeded player in 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova, who will take on British veteran Johanna Konta. Konta, 28, won her first French Open singles match this year.

None of the women's semifinalists have ever reached a Grand Slam singles final, which will change after Friday.

How to Watch:

MEN'S SEMIFINALS:

First Match Start Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

Second Match Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: You can stream the matches on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

WOMEN'S SEMIFINALS:

Start Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: You can stream the matches on Tennis Channel Everywhere.