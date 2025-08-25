A’ja Wilson Moves Into Second In WNBA MVP Betting Odds

The road to get to this point of potential MVP talks for the Las Vegas Aces superstar, A'ja Wilson, was not a straight one. Her team’s season has been up and down, but as of recently, the Aces have shot up the standings, and Wilson’s play has been integral in that. The Aces are currently on the longest active win streak in the WNBA–10 games in a row. Over that stretch, Wilson has averaged 27 PPG and 13.1 RPG.

A’ja Wilson over her last 10 games:



36 PTS - 13 REB - 2 STL

19 PTS - 13 REB - 1 AST

32 PTS - 12 REB - 5 BLK

34 PTS - 8 REB - 69% FG

30 PTS - 16 REB - 2 BLK

17 PTS - 16 REB - 4 AST

32 PTS - 20 REB - 5 AST

29 PTS - 12 REB - 3 AST

27 PTS - 7 REB - 3 AST

14 PTS - 14 REB - 4 STL



This level of play, along with establishing her firmly in the MVP race, also helped Wilson secure her fourth Western Conference Player of the Week award.

Becky Hammon On A'ja Wilson

With the buzz that has begun to build behind Wilson winning back-to-back MVPs, one of the biggest supporters backing this coming to fruition has been none other than Wilson’s head coach, Becky Hammon. She constantly praises her as a player, and believes everyone else tied with the WNBA should as well.

“She is top three in every major statistical category, but most importantly, efficiency. Don’t get tired of her greatness,” said Hammon.

“I don’t want the world to miss her because she is here. She’s right now. She’s in her prime, and she is killing it. If she is the conversation starter, she is the conversation.”

In the history of the WNBA, there has only been one player to win the MVP award in two consecutive years. This was Cynthia Cooper of the Houston Comets, who accomplished the feat in the 1997 and 1998 seasons.

A Closer Look At The MVP Race

The two other notable players in contention for the award in 2025 are Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier. A week ago, the odds on DraftKings had Wilson at +550, Thomas at +350, and Collier at -225. The odds now sit with Thomas at +3000, Wilson at +300, and Collier at -450.

Through Wilson and the Aces’ success, the number one-seeded Lynx have continued to dominate the WNBA. The Lynx over their last 10 games are 8-2. Collier, during that period, only played in three games with an ankle injury. She did however, play in the her team's latest game and showed she had no signs of slowing down her path to her first MVP award. She had 32 points, nine rebounds, and shot 69% from the floor in a 97-84 win over the Indiana Fever.

NAPHEESA COLLIER TONIGHT 🔥



• 32 POINTS

• 9 REBOUNDS

• 2 STEALS

• 11/16 FG

In order for Wilson to obtain another MVP, she and the Aces will need to sustain their current level for the last six games of the season, while Collier needs to perform significantly under par in the Lynx's final seven.

