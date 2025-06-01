Las Vegas Aces On SI

Aces' A'ja Wilson Breaks Monumental WNBA Records in Win Over Sparks

Las Vegas' star center poured in a career performance in Friday night's win.

Ben Geffner

May 30, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) reacts to a play against the Los Angeles Sparks in the first quarter of their game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images / Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks' guard Plum averaged 17.8 points per game in an Aces uniform last season, the second-most on the team behind 6-foot-4 center A'ja Wilson.

Las Vegas returned home on Friday night to close out the month of May against a familiar face in Plum — this time playing on different sides, following January's blockbuster three-team trade.

Wilson, fresh off her third league MVP award, managed to fill the scoring void — and then some.

The two-time WNBA champion poured in 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in the dominant 96-81 win over the Sparks.

Wilson's career night represented not only a positive sign in aiding the Aces' recent offensive troubles, but also signified a myriad of broken records league-wide.

The 6-foot-4 center became the sole player in WNBA history to total 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, three-plus steals and three-plus blocks in a single game — all while cementing herself as the league's first-ever player to deliver multiple games with 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists.

Furthermore, Wilson tied Sylvia Fowles (77) in 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound games, now trailing only Tina Charles (103).

She also matched Breanna Stewart (9) for the most 35-plus point, 10-plus rebound games in WNBA history.

Wilson's slew of broken records on Friday came nearly nine months after the Aces' center broke the league's single-season scoring record last September — surpassing Jewell Loyd's previous record of 939 points set two seasons ago.

With the convincing win over Los Angeles, the Aces improve to 3-2 in 2025 — one of five current WNBA teams above .500.

