Aces' A'ja Wilson Breaks Monumental WNBA Records in Win Over Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks' guard Plum averaged 17.8 points per game in an Aces uniform last season, the second-most on the team behind 6-foot-4 center A'ja Wilson.
Las Vegas returned home on Friday night to close out the month of May against a familiar face in Plum — this time playing on different sides, following January's blockbuster three-team trade.
Wilson, fresh off her third league MVP award, managed to fill the scoring void — and then some.
The two-time WNBA champion poured in 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks in the dominant 96-81 win over the Sparks.
Wilson's career night represented not only a positive sign in aiding the Aces' recent offensive troubles, but also signified a myriad of broken records league-wide.
The 6-foot-4 center became the sole player in WNBA history to total 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, three-plus steals and three-plus blocks in a single game — all while cementing herself as the league's first-ever player to deliver multiple games with 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists.
Furthermore, Wilson tied Sylvia Fowles (77) in 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound games, now trailing only Tina Charles (103).
She also matched Breanna Stewart (9) for the most 35-plus point, 10-plus rebound games in WNBA history.
Wilson's slew of broken records on Friday came nearly nine months after the Aces' center broke the league's single-season scoring record last September — surpassing Jewell Loyd's previous record of 939 points set two seasons ago.
With the convincing win over Los Angeles, the Aces improve to 3-2 in 2025 — one of five current WNBA teams above .500.
