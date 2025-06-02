Aces' A'ja Wilson Climbs WNBA Record Books in Win Over Storm
After a rough start to 2025, the Las Vegas Aces — led by star center A'ja Wilson — have showed promise in rebounding back, and then some.
Following a blowout 102-82 loss to the Seattle Storm on May 25, Aces' coach Becky Hammon was brutally honest.
"Undisciplined, the effort wasn't there. the discipline wasn't there. Until the system is ran correctly, it's hard to say plan A doesn't work," Hammon said of her team postgame.
Read more: Aces Search For Scoring Help Following Kelsey Plum's Departure
It marked the Aces' second loss of 2025 — both of which came by double digits. A 92-78 defeat to the New York Liberty on May 17, in which a 31-point barrage from A'ja Wilson accounted for nearly half of the Aces' total points, preceded the late May performance against the Storm.
Since Hammon's statement, however, Las Vegas is 2-0 — and beginning to return to its championship form, despite losing star guard Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks this past offseason.
On Sunday, the Aces got yet another rematch with Seattle. This time they capitalized on it, closing a convincing 75-70 win.
Wilson led Las Vegas once again in the victory. The three-time league MVP poured in 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks in 35 minutes.
With the performance, she tied Candace Parker for the second-most games in WNBA history with three-plus steals and three-plus blocks.
Read more: Aces' A'ja Wilson Joins Wild New Nike Campaign
The record-matching outing was preceded by a 35-point, 13-rebound, six-assist, three-steal and three-block performance from Wilson in last Friday night's 96-81 win over the Sparks.
The 6-foot-4 center became the sole player in WNBA history to total 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds, three-plus steals and three-plus blocks in a single game — all while cementing herself as the league's first-ever player to deliver multiple games with 35-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and five-plus assists.
Read more: Former Aces' Guard Deja Kelly Holds Back Tears After Being Waived
Furthermore, Wilson tied Sylvia Fowles (77) in 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound games, now trailing only Tina Charles (103).
While Wilson's recent success is nothing unusual, it certainly represents both a positive sign for Las Vegas' overall future and potential playoff contention in 2025.
For more news and notes on the Las Vegas Aces, visit Las Vegas Aces on SI.