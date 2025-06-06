Aces Close Road Trip Against Golden State, Search For Third Straight Victory
The Las Vegas Aces (4-2) closes their two-game road trip against the Golden State Valkyries (2-5) on Saturday afternoon, another crucial opportunity to add a third consecutive victory to a consistently growing 2025 resume.
It comes after two convincing wins against the Los Angeles Sparks and Seattle Storm on May 30 and June 1, respectively — both timely performances after a winless 0-3 start to the campaign.
A'ja Wilson looks to continue recent dominance into Saturday. The three-time MVP poured in 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks in 35 minutes over Seattle.
With the performance, she tied Candace Parker for the second-most games in WNBA history with three-plus steals and three-plus blocks.
It was preceded by a 35-point, 13-rebound, six-assist, three-steal and three-block performance from Wilson in last Friday night's 96-81 win over the Sparks.
The star center ranks third in the WNBA in points per game with 22.8 — only behind Napheesa Collier and Kelsey Plum, respectively — and first in both blocks (2.7) and steals (2.3).
Wilson and the red-hot Aces play their first-ever game against Golden State — an expansion team currently in its inaugural WNBA season.
The Valkyries enter the weekend off a quartet of losses, searching to get back in the win column for the first time since May 23.
Julie Vanloo, Veronica Burton, Cecilia Zandalasini, Kayla Thornton and Temi Fagbenle — all of whom finished with double-digit points on Thursday — led a balanced scoring attack in Golden State's 86-77 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
Burton leads the Valkyries in both points (12.6) and assists per game (3.9) in 2025. The star guard spent two seasons in Dallas and one in Connecticut before making the move to Las Vegas this offseason.
