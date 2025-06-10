Becky Hammon Destroys Aces' Effort in Wild Statement After Blowout Loss
Las Vegas entered Saturday fresh off two consecutive wins, and looking for a third in its first game in nearly a week.
Instead, the Aces left Golden State with a nightmarish 95-68 defeat — their third-largest loss in franchise history. with head coach Becky Hammon on the sidelines.
Three-time MVP A'ja Wilson poured in 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and four blocks a game prior, in Las Vegas' win over Seattle on June 1.
Similarly, on Saturday, the star center led with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds. Just two other Aces, Chelsea Gray and Aaliyah Nye, managed double-digit points.
It resulted in a disastrous second quarter in which Golden State outscored Las Vegas, 34-15.
The lack of Aces' offense, combined with 22 points from Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton, sealed a double-digit first half deficit that the road squad never recovered from.
Both its players and Hammon voiced their brutally honest reactions postgame.
"It's us being soft mentally and letting people punk us ... and whining instead of buckling down and saying, 'OK, if that's what it's going to be, let's go,'" Hammon said. "I told them effort has to come from your heart. The schemes, the discipline, the habits -- that's your head. Right now we not only have a heart issue, but it's [becoming] a head issue.
"I'm not going to coach effort. It's one thing I can't deal with. You are in charge of your effort. ... I've never been a coach to pull for mistakes, but I will pull for effort," she continued.
"What is out there, that's not an Aces team we are used to seeing," Gray added. "We are trying to figure it out in our locker room ... it's uncharted territory right now that we have not seen this side or played like this since we've been together and played under Becky."
The Aces return home with an opportunity to get back on track this Wednesday against the Los Angeles Sparks.
For more news and notes on the Las Vegas Aces, visit Las Vegas Aces on SI.