ESPN Writer Makes Bold Claim on Aces' A'ja Wilson's MVP Chances
Last season, Las Vegas Aces' star center A'ja Wilson joined Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie and Sheryl Swoopes as the only three-time MVPs in WNBA history. Wilson finished the 2024 campaign averaging a league single-season record 26.9 points per game.
Wilson has started 2025 with eerily similar stats, producing a stellar 22 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks and two steals per game — and, in some cases, singlehandedly carrying the Aces to much-needed victories.
However, her individual success hasn't always reflected broader team success this season, especially following the loss of star guard Kelsey Plum via a blockbuster three-team trade this offseason.
Las Vegas is 4-3 through its first seven games in 2025, most recently losing to the Golden State Valkyries in a nightmarish 95-68 defeat — their third-largest loss in franchise history with head coach Becky Hammon on the sidelines.
Wilson led with a team-high 17 points and six rebounds. Just two other Aces managed double digit points.
"It's us being soft mentally and letting people punk us ... and whining instead of buckling down and saying, 'OK, if that's what it's going to be, let's go," Hammon said postgame. "I told them effort has to come from your heart. The schemes, the discipline, the habits -- that's your head. Right now we not only have a heart issue, but it's [becoming] a head issue."
The Aces' recent struggles were reflected in ESPN's latest WNBA award tracker published on Monday, in which Minnesota's Napheesa Collier received all four of the panelists' MVP votes.
It marks a stark difference from its initial preseason predictions on May 16. Wilson received two MVP votes in the original article.
"[Wilson] might have set the bar too high for herself to win a record fourth MVP," ESPN writer Michael Voepel boldly claimed in the updated piece. "Even though Wilson was a unanimous choice, Collier was second on all but one ballot [in 2024]."
Despite the lack of current MVP nods for Wilson, the three-time MVP remains a heavy favorite in the Defensive Player of the Year race.
