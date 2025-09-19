Las Vegas Aces Game 3 Preview, Keys, and Betting Predictions versus Seattle Storm

The Las Vegas Aces head home tonight for the rubber match of the first round. They must defeat the Seattle Storm, or they will stay at home for good. The Aces win streak was finally snapped, but they will not go down without a fight. All signs point to the Aces still getting by to face the Minnesota Lynx, but nothing in life is guaranteed. Let's preview this game, and see what will happen.

Storm vs Aces - Game 3 Preview

Credit to the Seattle Storm for winning a tough Game 3 in the pacific northwest. The Aces led a great deal of this game, but the Storm surged in the 4th quarter, outscoring the aces 25-14. This came on the heels of Skylar Diggins, who went for 26 Points. This was a key to victory, as stated in our series preview, and they fulfilled it. The same went for Nneka Ogwumike who went for 24 Points and 10 Rebounds.

Perhaps the greatest key to victory was the 10-20 that the Storm shot from three-point range. Will that happen again? Probably not. The Aces must play better defense tonight the advance to Round 2. I anticipate that they will.

The Aces are listed as 8.5-Point favorites, so Vegas would agree that their hometown team is most likely to prevail.

The keys to victory for the Aces were said that they need 30 Points from A'ja Wilson and/or 20+ from Jackie Young. Young scored 25 in Game 2, but Wilson scored just 21. This game is All-A'ja and I would anticipate that she plays a massive Game 3 at home. This will be a physical battle for playoff life.

The Key matchups will include Wilson vs Ogwumike, Diggins vs Young/Lloyd, and Foul Trouble. Win 2 of these 3 and you likely find victory.

Betting Preview

The Aces are 8.5-Point favorites, but the matchup will be tough. When diving into the money-movement, a whopping 93% of bets, and 97% of money is on the Aces moneyline. The Aces also own the spread-split 53%/57% . The over sees sharper money leaning towards the over with 50% bets%, but 57% of the money.

I would venture to say that the Aces -8.5 is the right pick. Even on the road, the Aces owned the momentum in much of Game 3. Road games can be difficult, and that is where the Storm pulled ahead in the 4th quarter. The Aces are a much better team in the grand scheme, and so I think they actually win here comfortably, but double-digits.

As for the over/under, 158.5 is a high number. I, however, do see a physical game. This results in fouls and higher scoring potential, so I would take the over, as the sharp money is favoring. I am not too worried about a line shifting from 156.5 up to 158.5. The variance is a lot lower in WNBA totals than spreads.

A'ja Wilson then sits at over/under 24.5 where you can find as good as -102. I will take that all day long.

Enjoy the game and best of luck to our Las Vegas Aces!

