Las Vegas Aces News: Megan Gustafson Gets Engaged, Aces Continue to Sell Out at Home

The Las Vegas Aces come off of a big Tuesday night win against the Atlanta Dream. As they enter the home stretch, they must get hot and all things are looking positive at the moment. We have got engagements, sell-outs, and good basketball.

Megan Gustafson has only played in 4 games this season. In almost 19 minutes per game, she has 5 PPG so far. Just a quality bench player. Anyway, Becky Hammon has emphasized that team chemistry must improve. I do not know how this factors in at all, truth be honest, but Megan Gustafson has some chemistry of her own. She got engaged to her now fiance, David De Leo. De Leo plays basketball overseas in France. He played 4 years at Central Michigan. The couple are both from Iowa.

The Aces have been a thriving success to Las Vegas. Despite recent struggles, their Tuesday night game marked the 37th straight sellout at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Tonight they play a road affair against the Indiana Fever.

37th Consecutive Sellout at The House 🎰 pic.twitter.com/AYbn675Myk — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 23, 2025

Las Vegas, in all it's reputation, is absolutely a sports city. People love to go out and experience entertainment in any form. The city is absolutely an ideal location for a WNBA team and these sellouts prove that fact. The fanbase has been quite supportive and it would be great for the team to ride those coattails. I am sure that most players will tell you that the fans mean a lot to the team and how they perform, day-to-day.

According to a recent post by Boardroom, the Aces are the 4th most valuable team in the WNBA. This is very much likely a negotiating point with the WNBA players' aim to get paid more money. The average WNBA salary is around $150k, so as you can see, that does not matchup proportionate with the team valuations, especially compared to other men's sports.

