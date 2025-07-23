Las Vegas Aces Score Big in Key Win Versus the Dream

The Aces have faced much criticism in their .500 record at the All-Star break. Becky Hammon has continuously taken issue with the defensive effort and the team has relied very heavily on A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

As they returned from the All-Star break, the Aces showed up back home with a demonstrative mentality. The Dream sit just ahead of the Aces in the WNBA standings so as you can imagine, wins against teams like this come with an extra meaning. To gain a game means a higher seeding and playoff security.

The All-Star rest paid dividends for the Aces as A'ja Wilson went for 24 points on a 50% field goal percentage alongside 12 rebounds. Jackie Young herself had a 14-4-7 line despite shooting only 3-10 - finding value where she can. Dana Evans provided a huge surge off the bench with 14 points in 23 minutes.

Wilson: 24 PTS / 12 REB / 5 AST / 2 STL / 2 BLK / 50% FG

Young: 14 PTS / 7 AST / 4 REB / 2 STL

Evans: 14 PTS / 2 STL / 56% FG

Smith: 11 PTS / 4 REB / 2 STL / 71% FG#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/kqnVYU9Qd4 — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 23, 2025

However, this was not an overly dominant defensive effort as the Dream's key players still played just fine. Griner went 4-8 with 9 points, although held to just 4 rebounds. Allisha Gray scored 24 and another 12 from Jordin Canada. The Dream have been without leading scorer, Rhyne Howard, as she battles a knee injury. Surely this benefited the Aces tonight.

To no surprise, the betting over hit, although just by 2.5 points - an expected higher scoring affair.

The Aces pick up their bags after this promising win and they will head to face a surging Fever team tomorrow night. Kelsey Mitchell is off of a 29 point game - much needed with Caitlin Clark's absence. Like last nights matchup, Las Vegas will need to find offense again. Leave it up to A'ja Wilson to lead the way. She must carry a load to drive the Aces to a playoff clinch later this season.