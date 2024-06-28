Caitlin Clark’s Sad Statement After Fever’s Loss to Storm Left WNBA Fans Heartbroken
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark made a startling admission following her team’s 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm on Thursday.
In the postgame press conference, Clark was asked about the best piece of in-game advice she’s received from a veteran this season.
“Nobody gives me advice in-game,” Clark said. “I wish.”
For clarity, Clark is talking about other WNBA players giving her advice, not her own coach or her teammates. It’s not uncommon for veterans on opposing teams to give rookies a few words of advice or support during or after games. Clark, whose arrival to the WNBA has been tinged with controversy from the very start, apparently hasn’t been reaping those benefits.
Despite not receiving any advice from league vets during games, Clark appears to be doing just fine by herself, leading all WNBA rookies with 16.2 points and 6.6 assists per game.