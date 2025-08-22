Atlanta Dream Coach Gets Honest on Britney Griner Decision in Lynx Game
The Atlanta Dream made it a point to be much more competitive in the 2025 WNBA season after a 15-25 season in 2024.
Bringing in quality players to surround their talented young core was at the forefront of their decisions in the offseason, but adding head coach Karl Smesko from Florida Gulf Coast University was a big part of their turnaround as well.
Smesko has a background in precision offense and disciplined defense, and his offensive philosophy consists of a "share and stretch" system.
The Dream brought in Britney Griner in the offseason, ending her 11-season tenure with the Phoenix Mercury.
What Has Griner's Impact Been?
Griner has been a key part of the Dream's rise to the top cluster of the WNBA, which is now one game above both the Mercury and New York Liberty for the second overall seed in the league.
The 10-time All-Star has been the anchor of the team's defense and has been excellent on offense, particularly in the post.
Griner is averaging 10.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and an impressive 1.2 blocks per game, playing in 29 games and starting in 25 of them. However, recently she has been coming off the bench as she is working through a neck injury.
Will She Return To The Starting Lineup?
On August 19th, Griner recorded 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against the Las Vegas Aces, leading many to speculate about her potential return to the starting lineup due to her recent performances.
Coach Smesko spoke to the media after their thrilling win against the Lynx to talk about Griner's role and what it will be moving forward.
"I like that when she comes off the bench, we can bring [Brionna Jones] off and we got somebody who can protect the paint, score in the post for us. She's done a really good job coming off the bench," he said.
When talking about what the plan is moving forward, Smesko said, "As for going forward, that's still up in the air. There's times where we'd like to see BG on the floor more. We're not gonna let anybody know when we are going to start her, but she could be back in the lineup as a starter or she could come off the bench."
"She seems to like coming off the bench and she's been doing well, so I'm not committed to anything at this point."
